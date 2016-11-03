Sharping, Richey earn All-Big Dakota honors

Sharping is a senior Libero for the Cubs, while Richey is a sophomore Libero for the Warriors.

Chamberlain junior middle hitter Paige Reuer and Winner sophomore outside hitter Abby Marts were honorable mention selections.

HONORS

All-Big Dakota Conference

Lauren Henderson, Mobridge/Pollock; Samantha Good Shield, Mobridge/Pollock; Geneva Wollman, Mobridge/Pollock; Kadye Fernholz, Miller; Shaly Werdel, Miller; Alexis Richey, Winner; Andi Drageset, Stanley County; Jennifer Sweetman, Stanley County; Sal Jewett, Cheyenne Eagle Butte; Talyn Carry Moccasin, McLaughlin; Taylor Sharping, Chamberlain; Love Hill, Todd County

Honorable Mention

Abby Marts, Winner; Haylee Langdeau, Crow Creek; Karly Beckett, Miller; Alberta Miner, Cheyenne Eagle Butte; Paige Reuer, Chamberlain; Tariq Brown Otter, McLaughlin; Kalli Deal, Stanley County.