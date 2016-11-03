'Once in a lifetime basketball experience'

DWU played right with the Runnin' Rebels for most of the night and trailed 71-65 with 11 minutes remaining. The Tigers had a chance to slice the deficit to three points, but missed a three-point attempt.

UNLV then made it a 10-point game and pulled away for the win.

"I thought our guys really handled the atmosphere of playing in the Thomas & Mack Center really well and we just couldn't get some shots to go," DWU coach Matt Wilber said, "but we really competed. We really competed and we made a lot of plays."

Wilber praised his team for getting plenty of shots against the more athletic Runnin' Rebels, who were picked No. 8 in the Mountain West Conference preseason poll.

"There were obviously some plays where we were just flat out not as big and athletic," Wilber said, "but for the most part, we competed and flew around pretty well."

The Tigers shot 30-for-68 from the field and 7-for-34 from three-point range.

"We had a lot of open looks and that was a lot to do with Tate Martin," Wilber said about his senior point guard from Mitchell. "He was really good. He was not out of place at all in that basketball game."

Martin, who finished with 16 points and 10 assists, drew attention for his play from ESPN Las Vegas radio personality Steve Cofield, who tweeted: "Dakota Wesleyan showboat Tate Martin with constant palming!! He's like a Div. II Iverson."

"We thought it was pretty fun," Wilber said about the tweet. "We didn't really take it as much of a knock. He got called for a couple carries. Maybe he could have got called for a couple more, but we took it way more as a compliment than anything else."

Mark Anderson, a UNLV beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, wrote three takeaways after the game and noted how DWU broke down UNLV's defense with dribble penetration.

"The Rebels struggled to defend on the dribble and off the ball, making Wesleyan sometimes look like Air Force with its many backdoor cuts in scoring 80 points. If this is how UNLV defends against an NAIA Division II school, how will the Rebels perform when they actually have to defend Air Force?"

Trae Vandeberg paced the Tigers with 18 points on 7-for-19 from the field and knocked down three triples. He added seven rebounds.

The Madison product was complimented for his effort after the game by first-year UNLV coach Marvin Menzies.

"We were just kind of laying back and letting that guy attack us rather than us dictating with defense," Menzies told the Las Vegas Sun.

It's the only exhibition game for the Tigers this season.

"We are pretty thankful to UNLV for playing us, because that is a once in a lifetime basketball experience for our basketball team," Wilber said.

The Tigers will play in the South Dakota NAIA Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. DWU plays Dakota State on Saturday and Presentation on Sunday, with both games at 3 p.m.