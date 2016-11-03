The Jacks (5-3) lost last week 38-21 at Illinois State, pushing SDSU back into a tie for first place in the league at 4-1 with North Dakota State and Youngstown State, teams SDSU has already defeated.

The Jackrabbits are hoping it will be another friendly November, after going 17-6 in the first eight years in the league during November and SDSU has won seven of the eight Valley meetings with the Bears (4-4). Tight end and Britton native Dallas Goedert (937 yards) and wide receiver Jake Wieneke (909 yards) are each nearing 1,000 receiving yards for the season, which would mark the first time in school history a pair of SDSU receivers have reached that mark in a season.

Missouri State is 2-3 in the Missouri Valley under second-year head coach Dave Steckel and took advantage of a wild comeback to beat Southern Illinois last week 38-35, which included a game-winning field goal with 10 seconds remaining.

South Dakota (4-4) at Southern Illinois (2-6)

CARBONDALE, Ill. — In a season of close games, the University of South Dakota Coyotes could use a convincing win over Southern Illinois Saturday.

The game is a 2 p.m. start time and can be seen on ESPN3.com.

Six of South Dakota's eight games this season have been decided by three points or fewer and all four of South Dakota's wins have come by three points. The Coyotes lost at home to Western Illinois 35-34 last week, surrendering a 17-point halftime lead. Quarterback Chris Streveler is going to be counted upon to lead the way, as he already has four 100-yard rushing games this season and he threw the team's first 300-yard passing game since 2013.

Southern Illinois is producing 414 yards of offense per game but the defense is allowing 453 yards per contest, as the Salukis have lost each of the last four games by six points or less.

Upper Iowa (3-6) at University of Sioux Falls (9-0)

SIOUX FALLS — The No. 4-ranked team in Division II, Sioux Falls will look to continue its unbeaten season and hunt for an Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title when they host Upper Iowa at Bob Young Field at noon on Saturday.

A win by USF will earn the Cougars a share of its first-ever D-II regular season league title in any sport. The victory would be USF's first DII conference crown and 20th overall (19 at the NAIA level). With a victory, USF will also win the NSIC South title outright, reach 10 wins in a season for a 16th time and pick up the program's 50th win at the D-II level. For the first time at the D-II level, USF is 9-0. The last time the Cougars started 9-0 was 2010 in a 13-1 season that ended in the NAIA title game — 10-7 loss to Carroll College. The last team to go 10-0 was also the 2010 squad, which had a 13-0 run to the title game.

Upper Iowa averages nearly 30 points a game but that mark is 10th in the NSIC and the team gives up 455 yards per game, a bad recipe against USF's offense, which is third in the nation at 536 yards per game.

Augustana (6-3) at Concordia-St. Paul (2-7)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Augustana prepares to finish the season with two road games, the first of which at Concordia-St. Paul this weekend, which is a noon kickoff at Sea Foam Stadium.

Augustana enters the week ranked third in the NSIC and 13th in the country averaging 40.9 points per game. The Vikings are averaging 507.0 yards of offense per game which ranks fourth in the league and 13th nationally. Senior quarterback Trey Heid leads one of the nation's most potent passing attacks into the final two weeks of the season. Augustana leads the NSIC and ranks sixth in the country averaging 345.6 passing yards per game.

The Vikings would love to replicate last season's game, a 76-21 win over the Bears in the 2015 finale.

Minnesota-Crookston (0-9) at Northern State (5-4)

ABERDEEN — Already 4-0 at home for the season, the Northern State Wolves will look to close out the regular season perfect at home against Minnesota-Crookston.

The game is a 1 p.m. kick at Swisher Field.

The Wolves pounded Mary 52-7 in the contest last week, running up 574 yards in the process and leading 45-0 before the Marauders got on the board.

The Golden Eagles are 0-9, falling to Minnesota-Duluth a week ago 54-23.

South Dakota Mines (5-4) at Colorado Mesa (7-2)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The South Dakota Mines football team will have a tough road test this week, as they continue to fight for a winning season, traveling to Colorado Mesa.

The game is a 2 p.m. Central start at Stocker Stadium.

The Mavericks are tops in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with a 7-2 record and can close out the conference title with a win. The Hardrockers are 4-4 in the RMAC and sit in seventh place but are not only looking for a win off the team's overtime loss to Fort Lewis College but securing a winning season.

Looking forward, a major concern for the Hardrockers may be CMU's rushing attack. Mesa is averaging 250 yards rushing per game, and the Hardrockers just allowed Fort Lewis to run for 415 yards this past week. Colorado Mesa just set RMAC offensive records last week in their game against New Mexico Highlands. CMU scored 12 total touchdowns, ten rushing touchdowns, 708 rushing yards and tallied 933 yards of total offense.

Black Hills State (6-3) at Chadron State (3-6)

CHADRON, Neb. — The Black Hills State University football team is looking for its first time win in nearly 30 years against Chadron State (Neb.) in a 1 p.m. game at Elliott Field.

In the matchup at Chadron State, Phydell Paris will be gunning for the Black Hills State all-time rushing record as he is just 78 yards shy of passing Jeff Englund and his 2,835 rushing yards. The Yellow Jackets haven't won seven games in a season since they were an NAIA team in 2007 and went 7-4.

After finishing 2015 5-6 overall, the tradition rich Eagles are off to a 3-6 start and are 3-5 in the RMAC. The last time CSC had back-to-back losing seasons 1986 and 1987.

Dakota State (5-4) at Presentation (6-2)

ABERDEEN — State supremacy in the North Star Athletic Association is on the line Saturday as Dakota State heads north to take on Presentation in a 5 p.m. contest in Aberdeen.

For the first time in program history, the Saints received votes in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 poll. Presentation College has reeled off six wins in the season and continues to boast the second-best pass defense in NAIA, along with a defense allowing 17 points per contest.

Austin Opdahl continues to pile up school receiving records for the Trojans. He set a new single-season record with 16 touchdown receptions and has recorded at least two touchdown catches five times this season for the Trojans. Opdahl also registered 1,042 receiving yards this season, just 55 yards short of tying the school record of 1,097 yards set by former NAIA All-American wide receiver Tommy Hofer in 2005.