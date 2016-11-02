He hauled in a season-high five catches, including a first quarter touchdown grab to help the Vikings topple Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference rival Winona State (Minn.) 21-20.

Bartscher made the catch from Vikings' record-setting quarterback Trey Heid to even the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. It's Bartscher's fourth touchdown catch of his career and the first of the season for the 6-foot-5 Hanson High School product. Also in the quarter, Bartscher had a 24-yard catch, which is his season-long.

For the season, Bartscher has caught 15 passes for 131 yards, tying for fourth-most catches on the Vikings' offense.

Augustana (6-3) hits the road for the final two games of the season, starting with a contest at Concordia-St. Paul Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Wagner hits career-high in Dakota State season opener

MADISON — Chamberlain native Kennedy Wagner wasted no time in getting her game in gear for the Dakota State University women's basketball team, scoring 27 points in a home loss Tuesday against Dordt College 76-68.

The 5-foot-9 junior guard was 9-of-16 from the field and drained 3-of-5 3-pointers. Wagner was also 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Wagner scored 184 points in 28 games last season and her previous single-game high was 18 points, which she accomplished three times, last occurring on Nov. 20, 2015 against Trinity Bible (N.D.)

The Trojans (0-2) play No. 3-ranked Dakota Wesleyan in the South Dakota NAIA Basketball Classic Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, with tip-off set for 1 p.m. Dakota State will take on Mount Marty on Sunday on the second day of the event.

Krolikowski sees time for undefeated Cougars

SIOUX FALLS — Winner native Kray Krolikowski has had a defensive role in the University of Sioux Falls' undefeated season in Division II football to date this season.

Krolikowski, a 6-foot-5, 276-pound junior defensive end, has played in a reserve role of seven of the team's nine wins this season, helping the Cougars to a No. 4 ranking in the Division II coaches poll this season. He has five total tackles and a quarterback hurry for the season.

USF (9-0) picked up a big win last week at Minnesota State 24-14 to clinch a share of the conference title and will host the final two games of the regular season, starting with Upper Iowa on Saturday in Sioux Falls.