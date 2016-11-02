DWU volleyball falls in three on Senior Night

Set scores were 25-21, 25-20 and 27-25.

Senior Lauren Tadlock tallied 13 kills and 10 digs for a double-double, while Dana Misiaszek added 10 kills and Rebecca Frick had eight. Libero Taylor Spence recorded 17 digs and Michelle Van Epps pitched in 27 assists and nine digs.

Briar Cliff's trio of Katelin Langel, Keely Woods and Courtney Schafer powered the Chargers offense with all three players notching double-digit kills. Langel led the squad with 13 kills, followed by Woods with 12 and Schafer with 11

The Tigers (17-14, 3-12 GPAC) visit the College of St. Mary for their final regular season game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Omaha, Neb.