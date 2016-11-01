DWU men runs with UNLV in exhibition loss

The Tigers pulled to within six midway through the second half in a strong early-season showing against one of the historically strong programs in big-time college basketball.

After an early 10-10 tie, UNLV had a 15-6 run over two-and-a-half minutes to break into the lead that they would not give up for the remainder of the game. The Tigers picked away at the margin, bringing it to five points with a dunk from Collin Kramer at 29-24 with 7:41 left in the first half but the Runnin' Rebels countered with another 11-0 run in the next two-minute stretch and the lead stayed at double digits to halftime at 56-41.

UNLV's 15-point lead held up in the opening minutes of the second half but the Tigers were able to chip away to bring the lead to within 10 points. Back-to-back Jason Spicer layups made it 71-65 Runnin' Rebels with 11:03 to go in the contest before UNLV's Kris Clyburn answered with two baskets of his own to make it a 10-point game and the margin didn't make it back to single digits again. UNLV had a 40-39 advantage in second-half points.

DWU's Trae Vandeberg led the Tigers in scoring, with 18 points and also tied for the team-high with seven rebounds. Freshman Ty Hoglund had 16 points and seven rebounds and Tate Martin had a double-double showing with 16 points and 10 assists. Jason Spicer and Nate Davis were in double figures as well, with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

UNLV was led by Kris Clyburn's 22 points and 11 rebounds. Five other Runnin' Rebels were in double-digits scoring, including 15 points from Jalen Poyser. UNLV, which finished 18-15 a year ago, was picked to finish eighth in the 11-team Mountain West Conference in 2016-17.

The Tigers (1-0) will come back to South Dakota this weekend to play in the South Dakota NAIA Classic at the Sanford Pentagon. DWU takes on Dakota State on Saturday and Presentation on Sunday in Sioux Falls, with both games at 3 p.m.

Due to the late start of the game, comments from DWU coach Matt Wilber were not available before this edition went to press.

Dakota Wesleyan 80

Tate Martin 5-3 6-9 16 Ty Hoglund 5-11 3-7 16 Trae Vandeberg 7-19 1-1 18 Nate Davis 4-11 2-2 11 Jason Spicer 6-8 0-0 12 Bret Mattice 0-0 0-0 0 Collin Kramer 3-3 1-2 7 Tucker Berg 0-1 0-0 0 Aaron Ahamdu 0-2 0-0 0 Tyson Jenkins 0-0 0-1 0 Brendan Harter 0-0 0-0 0 TOTALS 30-68 13-19 80

UNLV 96

Larry Bush 1-3 0-0 2 Kris Clyburn 11-14 0-0 22 Uche Ofoegbu 3-6 4-4 10 Tyrell Green 5-9 2-2 14 Jalen Poyser 5-10 3-5 15 Zion Morgan 2-4 0-0 4 Djordj Sljivancanin 0-0 0-0 0 Christian Jones 5-14 4-9 14 Jovan Mooring 3-5 2-2 10 Troy Baxter Jr. 2-6 1-1 5 TOTALS 37-71 16-23 96

3-pointers: DWU 7-34 (Vandeberg 3, Hoglund 3, Davis 1), UNLV 6-19 (Green 2, Poyser 2, Mooring 2); Rebounds: DWU 35 (Vandeberg 7, Hoglund 7), UNLV 44 (

Fouls: DWU 20, UNLV 19; Fouled out: DWU — Spicer, UNLV — None; Assists: DWU 14 (Martin 10), UNLV 15 (Poyser 5); Steals: DWU 5 (Martin 2), UNLV 6 (Clyburn 5); Blocked shots: DWU 2 (Kramer 2), UNLV 3 (Clyburn 3). Turnovers: DWU 15, UNLV 11.