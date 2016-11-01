Mitchell thriving when playing with the lead

In 10 games this season, Mitchell has only trailed in two of them: against Harrisburg and Brookings.

Against Harrisburg, Mitchell's only loss this season, the Kernels led 10-0 at halftime before allowing 27 unanswered points on Aug. 27.

The other game Mitchell has trailed in was against Brookings on Oct. 7. The Bobcats took an early 7-0 lead but Mitchell scored 14 unanswered points to lead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and never surrendered the lead again en route to a 55-20 win.

It's safe to say the Kernels enjoy playing with a lead and the team doesn't want to waste time getting out front.

"We want to get our hands on the football, keep that possession and put the ball over the goal line," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "We've proved the ability to put together sustaining drives. We've proved to have the ability to make plays and our goal is to get out ahead and play with a lead. That gives our defense an ability to play with some aggressiveness."

The Kernels (9-1) have thrived in taking control of games by running the ball effectively. Mitchell has rushed the ball 440 times for 3,268 yards in 10 games. The Kernels are averaging 44 rushing attempts per game for an average of 326.8 yards per game, while scoring at a rate of 44.8 points per game.

"When we're playing with a lead, we know what we can do and what we can't do," Mitchell offensive lineman Bryce Geraets said. "It gives us more confidence when we're playing with the lead. The more confidence we have, the more plays we can run and we feel like we can run it right down their throats."

Heading into the Class 11AA semifinal contest against the Pierre Governors at 7 p.m. on Friday at Joe Quintal Field, Mitchell will look to build its early lead and put the pressure on the Governors.

Just 19 days ago, Mitchell jumped all over Pierre, racing out to a commanding 42-0 lead and cruising to a 42-13 win.

Despite never needing a fourth-quarter comeback to win a football game this season, Mitchell captain and offensive lineman Spencer Mohr said the Kernels' don't mind playing under pressure as well.

"It's nice to get out ahead with a lead to give yourself a little cushion," Mohr said. "I think the pressure is good. I think we're pretty good at executing under pressure."