Kadra Kayser paced the Huskies with 27 digs, seven kills and two blocks. Autumn Hilton contributed 16 kills in the victory, while Hannah Habberts chipped in 20 assists and 10 digs.

For Howard, Cayla Koepsell posted 12 kills and five blocks in the loss. Citori Rentz put up 11 assists and nine digs, while Katelyn Kampshoff logged 18 assists and three kills for Howard.

Bridgewater-Emery (13-12) moves on to play Hanson on Thursday in Alexandria. Howard ends its season with a 13-12 record.

Canistota 3, Mitchell Christian 0

ALEXANDRIA — Canistota secured its place in the second round of District 8B action by downing Mitchell Christian in straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-17 and 25-15.

Kalli Ortman sparked the Hawks with 16 kills and five digs. Kassidy Engbrecht registered 25 assists, while Cassidy Keller was credited with 16 digs in the victory.

Kaitlyn Asmus put together a strong outing for the Golden Eagles as she accounted for 12 kills and four digs in the contest. Grace Garrels added 14 digs, while Taylor Lepke netted seven assists for Mitchell Christian.

Canistota (15-9) plays Ethan on Thursday in Alexandria. Mitchell Christian ends its season with a record of 2-23.

Region 5A

Wagner 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 0

WAGNER — Wagner tipped off the playoffs with a convincing straight set victory over Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Monday night.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-21 and 25-18.

Jensen Holzbauer had a big night for the Red Raiders as she compiled 19 kills. Kristan Soukup added 22 digs and seven kills, while Faith Tyler contributed to the victory with 21 digs and seven kills. Sierra Juffer assisted on 27 points.

For MVP, Destiney Haak accounted for 10 kills and three blocks. Camie Walz added 18 digs and Erin Denning tallied 18 assists for the Titans.

Wagner (19-11) moves on to play Bon Homme in Tyndall on Thursday, while Mount Vernon/Plankinton ends its season with a record of 15-13.

McCook Central/Montrose 3, Parkston 0

MONTROSE — McCook Central/Montrose left little doubt as it downed Parkston in straight sets in the opening round of the high school volleyball playoffs on Monday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-21 and 25-16.

McKenna Kranz was the big hitter for the Fighting Cougars as she pounded out 11 kills and recorded 11 digs to go with three aces on the night. Nicole Bies chipped in 18 assists and Alison Shallenkamp tallied 15 digs in the victory.

Sammi Murtha did all she could do to keep Parkston's postseason hopes alive as she netted 24 assists and 15 digs in the contest. Mariah Weber collected 21 digs, and Paige Semmler notched nine kills and two blocks for the Trojans.

McCook Central/Montrose (16-9) moves on to play West Central at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Hartford, while Parkston ends its season with a 16-14 record.

Region 6A

Chamberlain 3, Stanley County 2

MOBRIDGE — Chamberlain put together a complete game as it surprised Stanley County in a five-set thriller to open Region 6A action on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 17-25, 25-22, 17-25 and 15-12.

Madison Harmon and Paige Reuer paved the way to victory for the Cubs as the tallied 16 and 15 kills, respectively. Izzy Terrell assisted on 24 points, and Brenna Comfert netted six aces on the night.

No individual statistics were available for Stanley County.

Chamberlain (9-19) advances to play Miller on Thursday night in Mobridge. Stanley County ends its season with a record of 14-9.

District 6B

Wessington Springs 3, Iroquois 0

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Wessington Springs posted a convincing straight victory over Iroquois in the first round of the District 6B volleyball playoffs on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-5, 25-17 and 25-15.

Whitney Reider paced the Spartans with 19 assists in the contest. Sierra Swenson posted 12 digs, while Maddie Neely registered six kills and four aces in the victory.

Tiffany Miller managed five assists in the loss. Kelsey Keating was credited for for four kills and one ace.

Wessington Springs (8-18) moves on to play Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday night in Wolsey. Iroquois concludes its season with a 3-22 record.

District 9B

Scotland 3, Freeman 1

FREEMAN — Scotland advanced in District 9B volleyball action on Tuesday night as they defeated Freeman in four sets.

Set scores 20-25, 25-21, 25-16 and 25-23.

Taylor Bietz triggered the Highlander victory with 29 assists and 10 digs. Elyssa Walloch accumulated 13 kills and 11 digs, while Taylor Gall posted 13 digs and 12 kills in the victory.

Ashley Glanzer led the Flyers with 11 kills and nine digs in the loss. Karli Maske contributed 15 assists and Dayna Roth registered 10 kills.

Scotland (8-19) plays Parker on Thursday at Freeman Academy. Freeman ends its season with a record 8-14.

District 11B

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 3, Corsica-Stickney 1

ARMOUR — Tripp-Delmont/Armour secured an opening round victory over Corsica-Stickney in District 11B action on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-12, 22-25, 25-16 and 25-14.

Matti Reiner turned in an exceptional performance for the Nighthawks as she amassed 24 kills and four blocks in the contest. Erica Koster contributed 22 assists and six aces in the victory.

For the Jaguars, Bridget Burke accumulated eight kills, three aces and three blocks. Courtney Menning added four kills and four digs in the loss.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour (6-19) moves on to play Kimball/White Lake on Thursday night in White Lake. Corsica-Stickney concludes its season with a record of 3-20.

District 12B

Gregory 3, Marty 0

GREGORY — Gregory downed Marty in straight sets in District 12B action on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-10 and 25-7.

Gregory was led by Allison Ekroth who had nine aces in the contest. Megan Warnke pitched in nine kills, while Alexa Hannahs dished out 21 assists for the Gorillas.

Jaquelynn Rank accounted for four aces, four kills and one block in the loss for Marty.

Gregory (9-18) moves on to play Burke/South Central on Thursday night in x?? Marty ends its season with a record of 2-17.

District 13B

Lyman 3, Jones County 0

MURDO - Lyman claimed its spot in the District 13B championship game by defeating Jones County in straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores 25-16, 25-20 and 25-14.

Bailey DeJong powered the Raiders with 15 kills and five blocks, while Shelby Schindler racked up 14 kills of her own. Carly Uthe dished out 20 assists in the victory, and Ashton Smith registered four blocks.

No individual statistics were available for Jones County.

Lyman (22-8) moves on to play in the district championship versus Kadoka on Thursday in Murdo. Jones County ends its season with a record of 7-20.