No. 3 Tiger women earn road win

Trailing 15-6 after the first quarter, the Tigers rallied for 22 points in the second quarter and took a 28-24 lead at halftime.

"Defensively, we were pretty good," DWU head coach Jason Christensen said. "Offensively, we couldn't get anything going in the first half. They got too many offensive rebounds on us, we didn't do a good enough job boxing out and we had too many turnovers. Those are two things you can't do when you are on the road."

Ashley Bray scored 14 points to lead DWU, while Erica Herrold chipped in 13 points and Rylie Osthus added 12 points, going 10-of-12 from the free-throw line. DWU went 22-of-29 as a team from the foul line and 21-of-49 from the field for 42 percent shooting in the win. The Tigers committed 20 turnovers and won the rebounding battle 33-32.

"I thought we stepped up and did some good things and did enough to win," Christensen said. "It was good to have a game like this."

True freshmen Kynedi Cheeseman and Sarah Carr each saw more than 20 minutes of playing time in their second collegiate basketball game. Cheeseman scored nine points and dished out five assists, while Carr added six points and four rebounds.

"Kynedi and Sarah had to grow up a little bit tonight," said Christensen, adding he was especially happy with Cheeseman's game. "We'll be OK. We just have to get some things figured out."

For Valley City State, Kennedy Henningsgard scored a game-high 16 points, while Sara Schwanke and Georgia Williams each added 12 points. The Vikings went 23-of-63 from the field for 36 points and committed 18 turnovers in the loss.

DWU (2-0) will play an exhibition game against South Dakota State University at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Frost Arena in Brookings.

"It is one of those games that will help us get better," Christensen said about taking on SDSU. "We'll see where we measure up. This schedule we're playing, 10 games on the road (to start the season), I think this stretch in November and December will make us better in February and March."

DWU 6 22 16 15—69

VCS 15 9 17 21 —62

Dakota Wesleyan (2-0)

Kristin Sabers 1-1 0-0 3, Erica Herrold 4-8 3-5 13, Amber Bray 2-8 2-2 6, Ashley Bray 4-8 5-6 14, Shanna Selby 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Kuehl 1-1 0-0 2, Hope Menning 1-3 0-0 2, Rylie Osthus 1-2 10-12 12, Mikaela Stofferahn 1-4 0-0 2, Sarah Carr 2-4 2-4 6, Kynedi Cheeseman 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 21-49 22-29 69

Valley City State (N.D.) (2-2)

Nisja Bass 0-2 0-0 0, Paige Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy Henningsgard 5-17 4-4 16, Lexi Lennon 4-9 0-0 9, Hannah Schlecht 3-5 0-0 6, Alli Vandal 3-8 1-1 7, Kaitlin Connor 0-1 0-0 0, Sara Schwanke 5-8 2-2 12, Georgia Williams 3-12 5-6 12, Nya Chakin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 12-13 62

FG percent: DWU .429, VCSU .365. Three-pointers: DWU 5-15 (Sabers 1-1, Herrold 2-5, Bray 0-1, Bray 1-3, Menning 0-2, Carr 0-1, Cheeseman 1-2), VCSU 4-22 (Bass 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Henningsgard 2-8, Lennon 1-4, Schlecht 0-1, Vandal 0-1, Williams 1-6). Rebounds: DWU 33 (Osthus 6), VCSU 32 (Vandal 12). Fouls: DWU 17, VCSU 28. Fouled out: Lennon Schwanke. Technical: none. Assists: DWU 10 (Cheeseman 5), VCSU 7 (Lennon 2, Williams 2). Steals: DWU 10 (Osthus 2), VCSU 8 (Lennon 2, Schlecht 2). Blocked shots: DWU 0, VCSU 5 (Connor 4). Turnovers: DWU 20, VCSU 18.