Winner blanks Mustangs to advance to 11B semifinals

The teams met Monday night for the fifth time since 2009 and the Mustangs challenged Winner for four quarters but couldn't stop the top-seeded Warriors, who won 40-0 in a Class 11B quarterfinal football game in Winner. The victory is the 22nd straight for the defending Class 11B state champions, who beat Tri-Valley 45-6 in Vermillion a year ago.

"That was a really good test for us," Aaker said. "We kept them out of the end zone and I thought we were methodical on offense, which we thought was going to be a big key coming in. We needed to be able to deal with some adversity and give ourselves a chance to make some drives."

Running back Cameron Kuil scored twice in the game and said the Warriors were ready for the cross-state rival Mustangs.

"We knew it would be a battle," Kuil said. "That's what we expect when we see those guys, that it's just going to be a battle up front. We were able to move them up front and make some plays on defense."

Winner didn't waste much time getting on the scoreboard, driving 65 yards on five plays for Jayden Schroeder to score on a three-yard touchdown run and putting Winner up 8-0 after the two-point conversion.

About seven minutes later, Kuil broke the big run for the Warriors late in the first quarter, a 58-yard scamper to put the Warriors ahead 16-0 with 2:48 left in the opening quarter.

The Mustangs made Winner work on their scoring drives but the Warriors continued to move the ball for much of the first half. A 77-yard drive early in the second quarter took 12 plays before Schroeder capped it with another 1-yard scoring run to make it 24-0.

Tri-Valley made its march before halftime, driving 13 plays down to the Warriors' 6-yard line, setting up a fourth-and-two. The Mustangs ran a swing pass that was stopped a yard short and ended the best Tri-Valley scoring chance of the night.

"We had the big stop before halftime to sort of stop their momentum because they would have gotten the ball to start the second half," Aaker said. "We had to kept them out of the endzone and that was a big play there."

After a short punt to the Tri-Valley 28 in the third quarter, Winner took just four plays to find the end zone again, capped by a 17-yard touchdown run from Riley Calhoon to put the Warriors up 32-0. Early in the fourth quarter, Kuil capped the scoring with a 25-yard run to put Winner up by the final 40-point margin.

"Our kids played hard, they didn't quit," said Mustangs coach Steve Bazata. "We were able to move the ball on them but they've got good kids all the way across the board, so it's not like you can really exploit them on much."

The Warriors ran for 326 yards on 38 carries, including 118 yards from Kuil. Kayleb Brozik had 76 rushing yards and Calhoon and Schroeder finished with 65 and 57 yards, respectively. Winner outgained Tri-Valley 385-151 in the win, with Mustangs' quarterback Noah Jewett finishing with 121 yards on 11-of-25 passing.

Winner (10-0) will welcome Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan for Saturday's semifinal round.

"We had some bad penalties that put us in some tough down and distance situations," Aaker said. "We can can play cleaner and we can play better but overall, I'm happy with a 40-0 win over a good Tri-Valley team."

TV 0 0 0 0—0

W 16 8 8 8—40

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Jayden Schroeder 3 run (Cameron Kuil run)

W: Kuil 58 run (Ty Bolton run)

Second quarter

W: Schroeder 1 run (DeMers pass to Schroeder)

Third quarter

W: Riley Calhoon 17 run (Calhoon run)

Fourth quarter

W: Kuil 25 run (Schroeder run)