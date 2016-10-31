Baltic busts Titans' state run

"That is a really good football team," Mount Vernon/Plankinton coach Brent Olson said. "There is a reason they are undefeated and they showed that tonight."

Mount Vernon/Plankinton finished its season with an 8-2 record. The Bulldogs (10-0) continued their magical season and will play at Webster Area on Saturday with a trip to the DakotaDome at stake.

"It is just a huge win," Baltic quarterback Reese Warne said. "We haven't made it this far. Ever."

Warne was a big reason for the Bulldogs win on Monday. The senior torched the Titans' defense and broke their hearts with a late 46-yard touchdown run. The score made it 46-34 with 4:02 left.

"That was another big one," Warne said. "That was just a nice dagger, pretty much."

After MVP failed to convert on 4th-and-19, the Bulldogs took over with 2:43 left. Warne then added a 25-yard touchdown run to put the game away.

"We gave up some big plays to a heck of an athlete and a heck of a football team," Olson said.

Baltic led the entire game and took a 24-22 lead into halftime. After Hayden Schmidt intercepted a Baltic pass, the Titans had a chance to go ahead at halftime. MVP drove down to Baltic's five-yard line, but failed to score a touchdown before the break.

"We got the ball right down to the five-yard line right before the half and don't finish it there," Olson said. "You have a situation where we could have been ahead at halftime and feeling really good about ourselves and it was kind of a tough ending to the half."

The Bulldogs surged ahead 40-22 going into the fourth quarter and appeared to have the game on ice. However, the Titans pulled within six points.

MVP's Devin Rihanek scored on a 54-yard run to make it 40-28 with 11:28 left. After forcing Baltic to punt, the Titans drove down the field and Schmidt punched one in from nine yards out to make it 40-34 with 5:52 left.

MVP attempted an onside kick, but the Bulldogs recovered.

"We got our hands on it and their big strong guy kind of rolled it away from us and took it away from us," Olson said.

The Bulldogs were then faced with a third down and kept the football in Warne's hands. The 6-foot-1, 177-pounder rolled to his left and broke an MVP tackle. He then cut back to the right and continued to break tackles for the game-clinching score.

Warne finished with 151 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Warne added 78 passing yards and one touchdown pass. He also scored on a 60-yard punt return.

Schmidt finished with three rushing touchdowns for the Titans. Rihanek and Jesse Hastings also scored touchdowns for MVP. Rihanek had 107 rushing yards on eight carries. He also had nine catches for 124 yards.

MVP 6 8 8 12—34

B 16 8 16 12—52

Scoring Summary

First quarter

B: Reese Warne 44 run (Kayden Wolff run)

MVP: Hayden Schmidt 19 run (run failed)

B: Warne 60 punt return (Ethan Rogo pass from Warne)

Second quarter

MVP: Schmidt 1 run (Jesse Hastings pass from Schmidt)

B: Bo Teveldahl 1 run (Teveldahl run)

MVP: Jesse Hastings 4 run (Devin Rihanek run)

Third quarter

B: Wolff 4 run (Teveldahl run)

B: Michael Clark 50 pass from Warne (Wolff run)

Fourth quarter

MVP: Rihanek 54 run (run failed)

MVP: Schmidt 9 run (pass failed)

B: Warne 46 run (pass failed)

B: Warne 25 run (run failed)