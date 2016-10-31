Jaguars fend off Raiders in 29-26 win

Bolstered by a strong rushing attack, the Jaguars were able to overcome some miscues and fend of the No. 7-seeded Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders 29-26 in a Class 9B quarterfinal game in Corsica.

With the win, Corsica-Stickney booked its second consecutive trip to the semifinals. The Jaguars (10-0) will host No. 3 Colome in a rematch of both teams' first game on the season, which Corsica-Stickney pulled out 16-14 on Aug. 26.

"I thought we played flat and with not much emotion the whole game," Corsica-Stickney head coach Jason Broughton said. "When we needed to make plays, we made enough plays to win. That's not going to cut it going forward. We need to have a different attitude on Saturday and play better."

From the start of the contest, the Raiders (6-4) proved they weren't going to go down easily. After a Bryce Plamp eight-yard touchdown run gave Corsica-Stickney 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, ORR quickly responded with a Jamus Brown one-yard touchdown, which was a setup by a 60-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Jacob Hegdahl.

Brown and the Raiders passing attack would continue to give Corsica-Stickney fits throughout the contest as Brown threw for two touchdown passes in the loss.

"Our defensive line didn't get any pressure and he just sat back there and picked us apart at times," Broughton said. "We're going to have to come up with some different packages to get some pressure on the quarterback."

A successful two-point conversion gave ORR a 8-6 lead early in the second quarter. The Jaguars (10-0) responded with a 10-yard touchdown run by Clayton Menning and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Landon Bruinsma to Menning to take a 22-6 lead. A lead the Jaguars would never surrender for the rest of the game, despite ORR scoring on its final possession of the first half and its first possession of the second half to make the score 22-20 at the end of the third quarter.

"It was a tough battle between two good teams and they made more plays than we did," ORR head coach Jason Hanson said. "You can't arm tackle these guys. You have to wrap them up and you need two or more guys to take them down."

In the fourth quarter, Corsica-Stickney's rushing attack took over. The Jaguars racked up 414 yards on the ground, led by Menning's 247 yards on 28 carries for two touchdowns. Plamp added 131 rushing yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns. Plamp's second touchdown and a Menning extra-point gave the Jaguars a crucial two-score lead at 29-20. The Raiders stuck again late in the fourth quarter to cut the lead down to 29-26, but after recovering an onside kick, Corsica-Stickney ran for enough first downs to run out the clock.

"Our guys have blocked well all year and our backs have ran well all year, it was good execution on our part at the end of the game," Broughton said. "But, if we play like we did tonight, we'll get beat."

ORR 0 14 6 6 —26

CS 6 16 0 7—29

Scoring summary

First quarter

CS: Bryce Plamp 8 run (run failed)

Second quarter

ORR: Jamus Brown 1 run (Jeremiah Hoekman pass from Jeridan Jordahl)

CS: Clayton Menning 10 run (Menning run)

CS: Menning 25 pass from Landon Bruinsma (Cordel Menning pass from Bruinsma)

ORR: Hoekman 20 pass from Brown (pass failed)

Third quarter

ORR: Brown 1 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

CS: Plamp 5 run (Cl. Menning kick)

ORR: Hunter Breske 25 pass from Brown (run failed)