In Class 9A, Hanson and Scotland both head north with upsets in mind and Colome hosts fellow nine-man power Hamlin in an exciting matchup.

Here's a look at the nine area games that will take place tonight featuring area teams.

Class 11B

Tri-Valley at Winner

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Tri-Valley (5-4), Winner (9-0)

Preview: The long history between the Warriors and Mustangs continues. The teams met in the 2009 and 2012 11B state championships before last season's 2015 title game, in which Winner pounded Tri-Valley in convincing fashion 45-6.

Much like last season, Tri-Valley is flying under the radar. The Mustangs beat McCook Central/Montrose 36-6 in the first round last week, while Winner earned a 52-0 shutout against Parkston. Tri-Valley's four losses have come against Class 11A teams.

For the top-ranked Warriors, they'll look for more of the same: a strong rushing attack and stout defense. Winner has outscored its opponents 476-22 in nine games this season. In the Warriors' 52-0 shutout of Parkston, the Winner defense held the Trojans to just four total yards of offense. It's the sixth time this season that Winner has held an opposing offense to less than 50 yards.

The winner of the game will take on Sioux Valley or Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan on Saturday.

Sioux Valley at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

Time: 7 p.m., at Bridgewater

Records: SV (6-3), BEE (6-3)

Preview: For the second time in 11 days, the Cossacks and the Seahawks will meet again in Bridgewater, this time with a trip to the Class 11B semifinals on the line. BEE won 17-14 on Oct. 20 in a narrowly contested game, tipped by Cole Gassman's 184-yard rushing performance. It was a big night from Gassman that got the Seahawks past Chamberlain, as he ran for 145 yards and three touchdowns and return touchdowns on a punt and an interception in the 53-0 win Oct. 25.

The Cossacks advanced with a 35-14 home win over Flandreau in the first round, powered by Daymein Lucas' big rushing night. He had 30 carries for 257 yards and a touchdown and Nick Strasburg caught two touchdown passes from Alec Bultje in the win, in which Sioux Valley led 28-0 early in the fourth quarter. In addition to the loss to the Seahawks, the Cossacks had Class 11A losses to Sioux Falls Christian and Milbank Area.

The winner of the game will take on Winner or Tri-Valley on Saturday.

Class 9AA

Clark/Willow Lake at Gregory

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Records: CWL (5-4), Gregory (9-0)

Preview: The top-seeded Gorillas will welcome Clark/Willow Lake to town today for a quarterfinal matchup to decide a semifinal spot.

One of three remaining undefeated teams in Class 9AA, the Gregory offense continued to chug along in the first round 38-16 win over Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central, running up 352 rushing yards. The Gorillas have averaged 38.8 points per game, allowing just 12.3 points per contest.

The Cyclones will have no problem hitting the road, as four of the five CWL wins this season have come away from home. The Cyclones got through to the quarterfinals on the strength of a 20-6 win over Britton-Hecla, in which they racked up 293 yards of total offense, including 201 yards on the round. Ntai Stevens had 131 yards on 29 carries and Jess Karber threw for 92 yards.

Today's winner will take on either Stanley County or Wolsey-Wessington in Saturday's semifinals.

Canistota at Webster Area

Time: 7 p.m., at Waubay

Records: Canistota (8-1), Webster Area (9-0)

Preview: After a road victory at Chester Area in the first round, the Canistota Hawks will hit the road once more, taking on No. 2 seed Webster Area today. The Hawks, the lowest remaining seed in the bracket, have a perfect 6-0 record on the road and haven't lost on the road since the 2013 Class 9B playoffs at Burke/South Central.

The Hawks have developed a three-headed monster in the backfield, with quarterback Scott Jolley and running backs Jacob White Lance and Austin Thu each rushing for more than 600 yards and at least nine touchdowns. In the 42-12 win over the Flyers, Jolley ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns, while White Lance had 140 yards and three scores and Thu had 67 yards and a touchdown.

The Bearcats have leaned on running back Riley Reetz, who has ran for 1,181 yards on 141 carries and scored 15 touchdowns, while quarterback Kelby Hawkins has 23 combined touchdowns passing and rushing. Marcus Block has hauled in seven touchdown passes for Webster Area for a team that averages 254 rushing yards per game and 93 receiving yards per contest. For the second consecutive season, Webster Area enters the playoffs undefeated, but the 2015 campaign ended at 10-1 after a 52-14 loss to Wolsey-Wessington in the 9AA semifinals.

The game was moved from Webster to Waubay due to heavy rains making the Bearcats' regular home field unplayable. The winner takes on either Baltic or Mount Vernon/Plankinton in the semifinals.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton at Baltic

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: MVP (8-1), Baltic (9-0)

Preview: Two of the upstart teams in Class 9AA will meet in Baltic today for a trip to the semifinals of the state playoffs.

For the Titans, dual-threat quarterback Hayden Schmidt has scored 26 total touchdowns, with Devin Rihanek and Jesse Hastings leading the team's rushing attack. MVP won a shootout with Bon Homme in the first round, advancing 42-37.

A pair of seniors have accounted for more than 80 percent of Baltic's 3,069 rushing yards this season. Kadin Wolff has ran 155 times for 1,685 yards and 21 touchdowns, while quarterback Reese Warne had 832 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. The Bulldogs, making their second consecutive playoff appearance after an 18-year drought, average 455 yards per game of offense and average 341 yards of rushing per contest.

The winner takes on either Baltic or Mount Vernon/Plankinton in the semifinals.

Class 9A

Hanson at Potter County

Time: 6 p.m., at Gettysburg

Records: Hanson (3-6), Potter County (9-0)

Preview: Hanson will make the 200-mile trip to Gettysburg for the Class 9A quarterfinals today, with hopes of pulling an upset.

It was the rushing game that pushed Hanson through to the second round. Matt Kayser ran through the Newell defense for 117 yards on 12 carries and the Beavers ran for 294 yards as a team in the 50-0 win that was called at halftime. It was a breakthrough for the Hanson offense that has struggled to score for much of the season, averaging 21.5 points per game.

The Potter County Battlers enter the Class 9A semifinals as the top seed, averaging 36.2 points per game and allowing 10.4 points per game. Junior quarterback Ben Krueger leads the offense with 11 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, while Tanner Storer has rushed for 1,259 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

The winner of the contest will see either Colman-Egan or Lemmon/McIntosh in the semifinal round.

Scotland at Warner

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Scotland (5-4), Warner (9-0)

Preview: Seventh-seeded Scotland will make the trip north today to take on the No. 2 seed in the Class 9A tournament from Warner.

Off a four-game losing streak, Scotland steadied things with a 27-14 first-round playoff win over Platte-Geddes at home. Running back Chase Mogck had 163 yards on nine carries for the Highlanders, who ran for 282 yards in the win.

Warner advanced to the second round with a home win over previously one-loss Castlewood/Estelline 47-6, using its speed to run down the Warriors in the first round. The Monarchs quarterback Micah Hollein was 8-of-11 passing for 72 yards and Warner ran for 248 yards, with 98 yards and two touchdowns from Nick Evangelisto and 89 yards and two scores from Daylin Simon to build a 32-0 halftime lead.

The winner of today's game takes on either Sully Buttes or Gayville-Volin on Saturday.

Class 9B

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at Corsica-Stickney

Time: 7 p.m., at Corsica

Records: ORR (6-3), C-S (9-0)

Preview: Corsica-Stickney seeks its 10th win of the season today with a quarterfinal game against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.

The Jaguars' offense—averaging 48.6 points per game—remains impressive through the first round of the playoffs, a 57-6 win over Burke/South Central. Running backs Cordel Menning, Clayton Menning and Bryce Plamp have run roughshod over most of the competition, with seven of the nine Corsica-Stickney wins decided at least 50 points.

The Raiders, who held off Dell Rapids St. Mary 22-14 in the first round, generally strike a balance between run and pass, with quarterback Jamus Brown completing 57 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns this season, averaging 163 passing yards per game. ORR averages 128 rushing yards per game, with Jacob Hegdahl with a team-high 362 yards for the season, allowing 18 points per game on defense.

The winner of the game will take on Colome or Hamlin on Saturday.

Hamlin at Colome

Time: 6 p.m.

Records: Hamlin (7-2), Colome (8-1)

Preview: The Hayti-based Chargers will make the 236-mile to Colome today for the Class 9B quarterfinal showdown. Riding an eight-game win streak, the Cowboys can secure a second consecutive trip to the Class 9B semifinals with a win today over Hamlin.

Colome, which is 5-0 at home this season, knocked off De Smet in the first round in a 46-14 win and has allowed only 14 points in the month of October. Meanwhile, the offense has scored at least 44 points in each of the last seven games. Layton Thieman threw for 233 yards on 10-of-13 passing for four touchdowns in the win over the Bulldogs, with Kelly O'Bryan scoring three times and recording 139 receiving yards.

The Chargers are led by quarterback Danny Strande, who accounts for 142 yards per game and 16 touchdowns on the season. Kale Stieg is the leading rusher with 574 yards on 114 carries and 12 rushing scores, leading the team in tackles with 82. Bryce Williams has hauled in six touchdown passes for the year and has made four interceptions.

The winner of the game will take on Corsica-Stickney or Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Saturday.