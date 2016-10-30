It's located on a stretch of U.S. Highway 18, west of the Missouri River.

Gregory, Colome and Winner are each hosting a second home playoff game with the Class 9AA No. 1 Gorillas hosting No. 8 Clark/Willow Lake at 5:30 p.m., Class 9B No. 3 Cowboys hosting No. 6 Hamlin at 6 p.m. and Class 11B No. 1 Warriors hosting No. 8 Tri-Valley at 7 p.m.

Playoff football is no stranger to this part of the state, but six playoff games in the span of six days is a little extraordinary.

"It's really rare, especially with three teams so close together," Colome head coach Dale Krumpus said. "It's a long tradition around Winner, Colome and Gregory, that'll we'll have pretty good football teams. Since the 80s and the state playoffs, Winner, Gregory and Colome have been down to the dome quite a few times."

Since the playoff era began in 1981, the three schools have been a part of 28 state championship games. Colome and Gregory each have two state championships, while Winner has claimed six state titles.

"Highway 18 here, has always had some really good teams, some really good players and it's neat," Gregory head coach Brian Allmendinger said. "It's nice to be a part of. I think we play some pretty good football down here."

All three schools are hoping to take one step closer to the DakotaDome in front of home crowds today. Crowds that support the local high school teams as much as any in the state.

"We've had great support from the community," Krumpus said. "If we don't have a game, a lot of the community will be watching Winner or Gregory play. It's a great community atmosphere down here."

Allmendinger agreed that the support for football in the three towns is strong and agreed with Krumpus that the coaches root for each other to succeed.

"It's a special place to be a coach for sure," Allmendinger said. "I feel fortunate to be a part of it. As far as the coaches go, we're all rooting for each other. It'd be pretty neat to see all three of us have really successful seasons and maybe all meet up in the championship round. We could all caravan over there."

Two of the teams—Gregory and Winner—are undefeated and with victories, will host semifinal contests. For Colome, a win and Corsica-Stickney loss to Oldham-Ramona/Rutland would equal another home playoff game.

It could mean three more home playoff games in the 27-mile stretch.

"There's just a lot of good athletes," Allmendinger said. "Not only do they play football well, they're good wrestlers, good basketball players and track (athletes). It's one of those strings where we all happen to be going through it at the same time and having a lot of good athletes."