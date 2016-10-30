Sioux Falls earns share of NSIC South

The victory is arguably USF's biggest in the NCAA Division II era as the Cougars improved to 9-0 overall and clinched a share of the program's first-ever NSIC South title with a 5-0 mark and two games to play. USF also maintains a one-game lead over Minnesota-Duluth with two to play in the race for the NSIC overall title.

Mickey rolled up 165 yards on 20 carries for an 8.2 yards per carry average. Papilion had 100 yards rushing, accumulating 104 yards on 17 carries with two rushing TDs. Papilion completed 14-of-19 passes for 130 yards and a TD.

Illinois State 38, South Dakota State 21

NORMAL, Ill.--South Dakota State found itself in an early hole in its game Saturday afternoon and couldn't climb out as the Jackrabbits fell into a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with a 38-21 defeat at the hands of Illinois State.

Illinois State scored on each of its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead 10 minutes into the game. The Jacks trailed 28-14 at halftime.

The Jackrabbits gained some momentum in the third quarter, taking the second-half kickoff and moving 75 yards on six plays. Jake Wieneke capped the drive with a 30-yard touchdown reception.

It would be the final score for the Jackrabbits, who were plagued by a season-high eight penalties for 90 yards and missed opportunities in the red zone.

Taryn Christion attempted a school-record 63 passes, completing 33 for 430 yards as SDSU held a 513-347 advantage in total offense. Dallas Goedert caught 11 passes for 118 yards, while Wieneke finished with 10 receptions for 173 yards.

Western Illinois 35, South Dakota 34

VERMILLION—Western Illinois forced a fumble at the goal line, drove 80 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, and survived South Dakota's long field goal attempt at the horn to pull out a 35-34 win against the Coyotes Saturday in Vermillion.

South Dakota led 31-14 at the half and 34-28 with the ball at the Western Illinois 1-yard line with 4:35 remaining. On the ensuing play, Leatherneck cornerback Josh Smith forced a fumble on USD ball carrier Trevor Bouma and linebacker Brett Taylor recovered inside the end zone for a touchback. The Leathernecks drove down the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 32 seconds left.

The Coyotes then setup for a game-winning, 54-yard field goal that was missed by Bergner.

Chris Streveler completed 29 of 40 passes for a career-high 373 yards and two touchdowns for USD.

Augustana 21, Winona State 20

SIOUX FALLS--Matt Heller caught a touchdown pass with 18 seconds left and Trey Heid ran in the two-point conversion to give Augustana University a 21-20 win over Winona State on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Winona State's Hail Mary pass fell incomplete as time expired.

Heid finished the game passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 32 touchdown passes in 2016 which ties Josh Hanson who threw 32 in 2012.

Augustana finished the game with 464 yards of total offense, including 279 passing yards and 185 on the ground.

Northern State 52, University of Mary 7

BISMARCK, N.D.--Northern State downed the University of Mary 52-7 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game on Saturday in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Christian McAlvain paced the Northern offense with 186 yards passing, including a 58 yard long to Conner Doherty on the Wolves fourth score of the day. Jake Comeaux also appeared in his second game of the season, tallying 49 yards passing and one touchdown to Tyler Oftedahl.

Doherty led the Northern receivers with 62 yards on two receptions and one touchdown.

Black Hills State 33, Dickinson State 20

SPEARFISH--Black Hills State guaranteed itself a winning record in 2016 with a 33-20 victory Saturday night against NAIA No. 12 Dickinson State. Black Hills State has now won six games for the first time since 2010.

Running back Phydell Paris had 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win. He moved past the 1,000-yard mark on the season, the second consecutive season that he has accomplished the feat.

The Yellow Jackets pounded out 481 yards of total offense with 266 on the ground and 215 through the air from Hommel who completed 19-of-33 passes including a touchdown.

Fort Lewis College 53, South Dakota Mines 52

RAPID CITY--South Dakota School of Mines suffered a shocking defeat Saturday afternoon, falling to Fort Lewis College, 53-52, in overtime during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium in Rapid City.

The Skyhawks scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter that forced an overtime. The Hardrockers scored first in overtime to make it 52-45. Fort Lewis also scored in overtime and converted the two-point conversion to get the win.

SD Mines finished the game with 441 yards of total offense, collecting 191 on the ground and 250 through the air.

Mayville State 27, Dakota State 25

MADISON--No. 25 Dakota State outgained Mayville State 395-372 Saturday afternoon at the Trojan Field, but the Trojans committed three fumbles as the Comets held on to a 27-25 North Star Athletic Association football victory.

DSU's Jacob Giles threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Galloway with 1:40 left to make it 27-25. The Trojans forced the Comets to punt and took over with 35 seconds left.

The Trojans were later one yard short for a first-down as the Comets regained possession and secured the victory with 13 seconds remaining.

Giles tied the school record for most completions in a single game for the second time this season, completing 32 passes. He also broke the new DSU single-game school record for most attempts with 59. Giles finished with 292 passing yards and three touchdown.

Presentation College 31, Waldorf University 21

ABERDEEN--Presentation College matched its program-high six victories when it held off Waldorf University, 31-21, Saturday at Swisher Field in Aberdeen.

The Saints reached the six-win plateau just once before in the program's brief history. In 2014, Presentation notched its sixth win during the seventh game of the season.

Nathan Jones finished with 190 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries for the Saints. PC's Austin Eggl finished 16-for-31 for 181 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Logan Weisser led the receivers with six catches for 80 yards and a score.