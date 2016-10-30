Tigers go 1-1 at Concordia Triangular

In the victory over Central Christian set scores were 25-15, 25-6 and 25-19. In GPAC action, the Bulldogs came out on top, 19-25, 25-21, 31-33, 25-16 and 16-14.

On Friday, the Tigers (17-13, 3-11 GPAC) cruised to a three-set victory over Central Christian. DWU was led by Lauren Tadlock with 17 kills. Dana Misiaszek added nine kills and six digs. Taylor Spence pitched in 14 digs, while setter Michelle Van Epps had 35 assists.

In the finale, the Tigers gave the Bulldogs all they could handle. DWU took the first set, but the Bulldogs quickly tied it up by taking set two. In set three, it was the biggest battle the Tigers have overcame this season, downing the Bulldogs 33-31. Concordia's defense was able to rally and grab set four and eventually take set five in a 16-14 battle.

Tadlock had 29 kills and 17 digs, solidifying herself into third place on the DWU all-times kills list with 1,291. Freshman Rebecca Frick chipped in 17 kills, while Misiaszek had 15 kills and 18 digs, good for a double-double. Van Epps added a season-high 64 assists, while Spence tallied 28 digs.

The Tigers return home for a GPAC contest against Briar Cliff University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Corn Palace.