DWU can't corral Mustangs

The Mustangs downed the Tigers 39-6 on Saturday in a GPAC football game at Joe Quintal Field.

Morningside (7-1, 6-0) remains the only undefeated team in league play, with two games remaining. DWU (6-3, 4-2) fell two games behind Morningside in the conference standings and its playoff chances took a hit with the defeat.

The Mustangs dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and held the high-scoring Tigers in check for most of the drizzly and rainy afternoon.

DWU quarterback Dillon Turner was sacked four times and managed just 158 passing yards. He entered the contest as the NAIA leader in total offensive yards.

Morningside, which is the top defense in the GPAC, allowed DWU to put only 241 total yards.

The Mustangs led 22-0 at halftime. DWU got on the board with a Turner to Hayden Adams 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 25-6 with 4:52 left in the third quarter.

Morningside added two more touchdowns to reach the final margin.

The Tigers will play at Briar Cliff next Saturday.