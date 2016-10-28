Spartans take down Gregory

Set scores were 25-14, 20-25, 25-16 and 25-22.

Talli Heim and Jaycee Hohn combined for 14 aces, with Heim tallying 10 kills and eight aces and Hohn adding 16 digs and six aces. Whitney Reider had 28 set assists and Maddie Neely had nine kills, four blocks and 12 digs.

For the Gorillas, Alexa Hannahs had 25 set assists, Kaelee Haney had 12 kills and Amber Swan had a game-high 20 digs, while Lauren Svatos had 19 digs.

Gregory won the JV match.

Wessington Springs (8-18) and Gregory (8-19) will start the playoffs on Tuesday.