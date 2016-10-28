MAYER: Memorable moments keep rolling in for Kernels

In a season full of new heights and standout performances for the Kernels, the last touchdown scored in a 79-22 Class 11AA quarterfinal football game between Mitchell and Sturgis will be remembered forever.

It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment for senior running back Tayler Reichelt, who earned his opportunity to shine with a 58-yard touchdown run in the game's final seconds. As Mitchell High School head coach Kent VanOverschelde has pointed out on numerous occasions, "T" has dedicated his time and effort day-in and day-out during practices and games with the football team.

Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky and the Scoopers deserve an abundance of credit for their remarkable gesture in allowing Reichelt, who was born with Down syndrome, to earn his first career touchdown.

Looking back, the Scoopers, who trailed by more than 50 points for a majority of the game, could've easily watched the Kernels' take a knee, run out the clock and hop on the bus for a four-hour trip back home.

On a night when Sturgis had already had enough and had given up enough points, Koletzky and his team were willing to give up six more. It was an ultimate sportsmanship gesture and it proved to all athletic teams, there is plenty of goodwill that comes with sports.

It also proved that it hasn't been just another year of MHS football.

After falling one game short of a state championship appearance last year, there was plenty of buzz throughout the offseason and a sense of eagerness during the final summer months in anticipation of the start of the season by players, coaches and fans. There's energy in the crowd and on the sidelines each time the black and gold take the field, something that is special in its own right in this city.

The buzz is only going to continue to build as the team continues its final stretch during a record-breaking season.

From Spencer Neugebauer setting rushing records, the offensive line's team-first approach and a defensive philosophy based off "all gas, no brake," the Kernels' chase for their first-ever state championship in the playoff era (since 1981) has been storybook-esque.

Ironically, Reichelt's first varsity football game appearance came against the Scoopers in the final minutes of Mitchell's homecoming win in 2015.

One year later, the "T-man" was on the field against the Scoopers again. If you saw the clip online or were in the bleachers at the venerable Mitchell stadium to see it live, you're excused to take a moment to dry your eyes.

On Thursday night, a special moment reminded everyone there's plenty of life lessons to be learned above winning and losing.