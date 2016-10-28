Tiger men roll Warriors in season debut

The Tigers (1-0) featured a balanced scoring attack, led by Kellen Barden's 23 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Trae Vandeberg added 19 points and seven rebounds for the balanced Tigers, who were tasked with going up against the bigger Warriors.

"They were physical," Barden said. "They were strong. They wanted to rebound. They wanted to get the ball low and they did, but we just stuck with our game plan."

Waldorf (0-1) featured 6-foot-9 Kaden Verdin, who scored 12 points before being slowed with a foot injury and fouling out midway through the second half. Seven-foot-3 reserve Gabriel Munoz scored four points. The Tigers combatted Waldorf's size with strong games from their post players Barden and Jason Spicer (10 points). Inside, DWU out-rebounded the Warriors 38-32.

"I thought we did a great job on defense and it started with rebounding," Vandeberg said. "We were always there to get the rebound when it counted. I think that is where it started."

The Tigers blew the game open with a first-half offensive surge, which started with their defense and rebounding.

"We made some runs after we got stops," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "That was the big thing. We got some stops."

DWU turned those stops into points. The Tigers were leading 28-14 and they put together an 11-0 run, highlighted by three straight three-pointers. DWU led 45-25 at halftime and shot 50 percent from the field in the first half.

"Offensively, we cut and we moved," Barden said. "We just did great things on offense and we were sharing the basketball."

The Tigers maintained their comfortable lead into the second half, but the Warriors hung around. They sliced DWU's lead to 60-44 with 12 minutes left. The Tigers quickly stretched the lead to 82-46 and cruised from there.

Wilber credited Barden for the second half spurt. Barden finished 9-for-12 from the field and 2-for-2 from the three-point line.

"He had great energy and his numbers show it, but he gave us life," Wilber said. "When it was (a 16-point game), Kellen Barden made plays on the defensive end and made plays on the offensive end and I am just really happy with how he played. That was really encouraging."

The Warriors struggled from the field and missed all eight three-point attempts in the first half. They went 1-for-11 from beyond the arc.

"I don't think Waldorf is going to shoot as poorly as they did from the jumpers," Wilber said. "They missed some shots that helped us."

Waldorf's June Prowell, who averaged 15 points last season, had a tough shooting night and finished with seven points on 2-for-11 from the field.

"Tate Martin did a great job on him and making him take tough shots," Vandeberg said. "I think Tate did a great job on the defensive end tonight."

Martin, who led the NAIA in assists per game last season, dished out nine assists on Friday. He added three points, two rebounds and one steal. Nate Davis and Ty Hoglund both tossed in 11 points in their collegiate debuts. Collin Kramer contributed nine points and nine rebounds off the bench, also in his first college game.

Dakota Wesleyan will play an exhibition game at Division I UNLV on Nov. 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"They are going to make us better," Vandeberg said. "Obviously, they are going to be bigger and more athletic at every position. It is just going to be a challenge."

Waldorf (0-1): Brady Kuchinka 0-1 1-2 1, Leland March 5-8 4-4 14, June Prowell 2-11 3-3 7, Michael Morgan 7-12 1-3 15, Kaden Verdin 6-10 0-0 12, Myles Simmons 2-8 3-3 8, Shay Motter 0-5 0-0 0, Chris Ayers 0-1 1-1 1, Eric English 1-3 0-0 2, Gabriel Munoz 1-4 2-3 4. Totals 24-62 15-19 64.

Dakota Wesleyan (1-0): Trae Vandeberg 6-17 5-6 19, Nate Davis 4-6 0-0 11, Tate Martin 1-5 0-0 3, 4-11 2-2 11, Jason Spicer 5-7 0-0 10, Bret Mattice 0-0 0-0 0, Collin Kramer 4-7 1-1 9, Brandon Boggs 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker Berg 0-0 0-0 0, Kellen Barden 9-12 3-4 23, Tyson Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Brendan Harter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 14-8 93.

Halftime—DWU 45-25. 3-point field goals: WU 1-11 (Prowell 0-4, Verdin 0-2, Simmons 1-2, Motter 0-3); DWU 9-27 (Vandeberg 1-8, Davis 3-5, Martin 1-3, Hoglund 1-7, Kramer 0-2, Barden 2-2). Rebounds: WU 32 (Morgan 8); DWU 38 (Hoglund 9, Kramer 9). Assists: WU 8 (Prowell 4); DWU 16 (Martin 9). Steals: WU 4 (Prowell 2); DWU 6 (Hoglund 4). Blocked shots: WU 1 (Prowell 1); DWU 1 (Barden 1). Fouls: WU 19; DWU 19. Fouled out: Verdin, Spicer. Turnovers: WU 10; DWU 6.