Gold rush: No. 1 Kernels cruise into semifinals

With the win, Mitchell (9-1) will host No. 5 Pierre, which beat No. 4 Douglas 35-7, on Nov. 4 in Mitchell. The Governors knocked out Mitchell 41-26 in the Class 11AA semifinals a year ago.

Thursday's contest was another dominating performance by the Kernels, who outgained the winless Scoopers 269-6 in the first half on the way to a 56-0 lead.

"We knew that we had to be ready to execute, ready to play our type of football game," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "Very proud of our effort and we're excited to move on to that next round."

Mitchell didn't waste any time building a big lead, stuffing Sturgis on the first three plays of the game and then blocking the ensuing punt. Two plays later, Sam Michels raced into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown run.

Spencer Neugebauer scored on touchdown runs of 39 yards and 20 yards to put the Kernels up 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Neugebauer added another touchdown run of 32 yards early in the second quarter to bolster the lead up to 28-0. The senior running back finished the game with 101 rushing yards and claimed another school record—becoming the single-season rushing leader with 1,630 yards. Already the school's all-time career leading rusher, Neugebauer broke Trevor Hohn's record of 1,624 yards set in 2001.

"Basically in every aspect, they were more physical," Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky said. "That just shows how far we have to go to match a good team like Mitchell. We knew what they were going to do and how good of a team they are, we still couldn't execute."

Jed Schmidt tip-toed down the sideline to score on a 44-yard punt return that put Mitchell up 35-0, and a Carson Max 2-yard touchdown run made the score 42-0.

Kiel Nelson connected with Cody Reichelt on a slant route over the middle for a 60-yard touchdown pass and Nelson closed the first half with an 11-yard touchdown run. After being stood up at the 4-yard line, Nelson kept his feet moving and got a boost from the offensive line, pushing the pile into the end zone and giving Mitchell a 56-0 lead at halftime.

"We were doing what we do every game and we hit them right in the face with it," Mitchell lineman Spencer Mohr said. "We had to go outside to start opening things up, but overall we did what we do."

In total, the Kernels scored nine rushing touchdowns in the game, as Drew Kitchens scored on a 23-yard run in the third quarter and Jordan Dirkes added a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.

After a season-long 44-yard field goal by Seth Paulson, Sturgis finally broke through with a 2-yard touchdown by quarterback Noah Wamsher. Wamsher would add a 51-yard touchdown run and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Bailey Brengle.

The previous eight touchdowns gave the Kernels a 73-22 lead going into the final two minutes. When it appeared the Kernels would run out the clock and seal the win, Sturgis called a timeout that surprised the Kernel sideline. The timeout helped set up the game's final touchdown—a 58-yard touchdown by Tayler Reichelt, who was born with Down syndrome.

"That was awesome," Mohr said. "The whole sideline was excited about that."

Mitchell finished the game with 476 yards of offense with 374 yards coming on the ground and 102 yards in the air.

Kitchens had 11 carries for 81 yards, while Nelson added two rushes for 31 yards and Michels finished with three carries for 13 yards. Nelson went 2-of-3 passing for 102 yards, while Connor Morgan had one catch for 42 yards and Cody Reichelt had one catch for 60 yards.

For Sturgis, Wamsher had 13 carries for 57 yards and went 8-of-19 for 99 yards.

Defensively for Mitchell, Briggs Havlik had 11 tackles and a fumble recovery, while Cody Reichelt had seven tackles and a forced fumble.

"Give credit to Sturgis, they've hung in there all year and they played hard all the way to the end," VanOverschelde said. "We'll be a football team that's ready to go, because we want to move on and we want to work towards that state championship."

Sturgis 0 0 0 22 — 22

Mitchell 21 35 7 16—79

Scoring summary

First quarter

M: Sam Michels 9 run (Seth Paulson kick)

M: Spencer Neugebauer 39 run (Paulson kick)

M: Neugebauer 20 run (Paulson kick)

Second quarter

M: Neugebauer 32 run (Paulson kick)

M: Jed Schmidt 44 punt return (Paulson kick)

M: Carson Max 2 run (Paulson kick)

M: Cody Reichelt 60 pass from Kiel Nelson (Paulson kick)

M: Nelson 11 run (Paulson kick)

Third quarter

M: Drew Kitchens 23 run (Paulson kick)

Fourth quarter

M: Paulson 44 field goal

S: Noah Wamsher 1 run (Jake Sailer run)

M: Jordan Dirkes 13 run (Paulson kick)

S: Bailey Brengle 24 pass from Wamsher (Jay Krull pass from Wamsher)

S: Wamsher 49 run (conversion failed)

M: Tayler Reichelt 58 run (conversion failed)

RUSHING: M: Spencer Neugebauer 6-101-3, Drew Kitchens 11-81-1, Tayler Reichelt 1-58-1, Kiel Nelson 2-31-1, Max Schoenfelder 4-29, Carson Max 4-27-1, Tate Larson 2-21, Sam Michels, 3-13-1, Jordan Dirkes 3-13-1, Logan Sparks 3-6, Jarod Uher 1-(-1), Austin Jennings 1-(-1); S: Noah Wamsher 13-57-2, Manny Gallosa 6-15, Jake Sailer 7-11, Josh Sandine 2-6, Cameron Brinkman 2-0, Bailey Brengle 8-(-12); PASSING: M: Nelson 2-3-102-0-1, Wamsher 8-19-99-1-1. RECEIVING: M: Cody Reichelt 1-60-1, Connor Morgan 1-42; S: Brengle 3-51-1, Gallosa 2-27, Gavin West 2-2, Jimmy Mote 1-19.