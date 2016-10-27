Leading Ethan was Karly Gustafson with 21 kills, eight blocks and four aces. Kacey Bartscher had 47 set assists and Ellie Hohn had 29 digs and 15 kills. Rachel Hawkins had seven kills, three blocks, 27 digs and two aces for the Rustlers.

For Platte-Geddes, Alexis Peterson had 23 kills, two blocks and 16 digs. Jada Nelson had 13 kills, eight blocks and 16 digs and two aces. Hallie Hallock had 29 assists, seven kills and 16 digs. McKayla Major had 24 digs for P-G, as well.

Ethan (19-4) and Platte-Geddes (15-12) will each open district play next week.

Burke/South Central 3, Lyman 1

BURKE—The Cougars from Burke/South Central picked up a four-set victory over Lyman on Thursday night to close the regular season.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-22.

Both Taylee Indahl and Lahna Matucha had 20 kills, with Indahl adding eight digs and Matucha acing four serves. Madison Wischmann had 35 set assists and Tressa Bull added eight kills.

Bailey DeJong had 12 kills for the Raiders, and RaeAnn Patrick and Shelby Schindler each had eight kills. Ashton Smith had seven blocks and Sara Herman had 24 digs. Carly Uthe had 19 set assists.

The Cougars (17-10) will be in the District 12B playoffs next week, while Lyman (20-8) plays in District 13B.

Howard 3, Colman-Egan 1

HOWARD—Howard earned a 3-1 home win over Colman-Egan to close the regular season Thursday in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 30-28, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21.

Cayla Koepsell had 17 kills and three blocks in the Tigers' win. Katelyn Kampshoff had nine kills and 22 assists, while Cailey Hinker had 14 digs for Howard.

For the Eagles, Savannah Moore had 14 kills and 30 digs, as did Burgin Groos, who had 30 digs and two aces. Shelby Hiller had seven kills and three aces.

Howard ends the regular season and heads to the District 8B playoffs at 13-11, while Colman-Egan wraps up the season at 11-14.

Hanson 3, Freeman Academy/Marion 1

MARION—Hanson picked up a four-set road victory at Freeman Academy/Marion on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 26-24.

Leading Hanson was Allison Bahmuller with nine kills and one ace. Tayah Waldera had 16 set assists, two aces and a block and Hannah Marquardt had 30 digs.

For the Bearcats, Chelsey Heeg had 26 kills, two aces and seven digs. Amy Ptak had 37 set assists and three aces. Emily Heeg had two aces and 20 digs.

Hanson (22-4) and Freeman Academy/Marion (13-11) head to districts next week.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Winner 0

WINNER—Mount Vernon/Plankinton picked up a three-set victory at Winner on Thursday in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-8 and 25-20.

Erin Denning had 25 assists and 12 digs to help set up Destiney Haak's 13-kill night for the Titans. Katlyn Briggs had three blocks and Camie Walz had 18 digs in the MVP win.

For the Warriors, Abby Marts had eight kills and Alexis Richey had 27 digs. Morgan Hammerbeck had 20 digs and two aces.

MVP won the B-squad match in two sets, while Winner took the C-squad match in three sets.

The Titans (15-12) and the Warriors (10-17) will proceed to the region playoffs next week.

Alcester-Hudson 3, Freeman 0

ALCESTER—Alcester-Hudson picked up a three-set sweep over Freeman in prep volleyball action Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-15 and 25-23.

No other statistics were reported.

Freeman (8-13) will play in the District 9B playoffs next week.

Thursday's statewide scores

Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23

Bison def. Rapid City Christian, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19

Burke/South Central def. Lyman, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-22

Deuel def. DeSmet, 24-26, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 16-14

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-3, 25-4

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18

Ethan def. Platte-Geddes, 25-23, 27-29, 16-25, 25-19, 15-9

Hanson def. Freeman Academy, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 26-24

Harding County def. Timber Lake, 25-17, 25-16, 25-27, 25-17

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Faith, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19

Howard def. Colman-Egan, 30-28, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21

Lemmon def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-11, 30-28, 24-26, 18-25, 15-5

Lower Brule def. Crow Creek, 26-24, 26-24, 26-24

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Winner, 25-19, 25-8, 25-20

Northwestern def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15

Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23

Bennett County Triangular

Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17

Stanley County def. Wall, 25-20, 18-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-12

Wall def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-17, 25-12