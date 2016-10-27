Tigers win season opener in Colorado

The third-ranked Tigers shot 53 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc in the win. DWU's defense was also solid as it held the Wildcats to just 28 points in the second half.

Johnson & Wales shot just 32 percent from the field, but DWU coach Jason Christensen said the Tigers could have done better defensively against the Wildcats.

"Offensively, we were pretty good and I knew we would be," Christensen said, "but defensively, I thought we let them get to the paint way too much and then I wasn't pleased with our turnovers. We can't be turning the ball over 17 times like that."

Ashley Bray paced the Tigers with 14 points and five rebounds, while twin sister Amber Bray added 12 points and six rebounds. Kynedi Cheeseman chipped in with 13 points off the bench. Erica Herrold and Mikaela Stofferahn tallied 11 points apiece for the balanced Tigers.

DWU also controlled the boards. The Tigers out-rebounded the Wildcats 54-16.

Dakota Wesleyan will play a closed scrimmage against NCAA Division I Wyoming today in Laramie, Wyoming.

Christensen said it is a good opportunity for his team to go against the Cowgirls. The Tigers will also get to tour the Wyoming campus.

"(Wyoming coach Joe Legerski) needs some work with his team," Christensen said. "I need some work with my team and it is cool that we can do something like this with them."

DWU 23 48 77 100

JW 15 21 30 49

Dakota Wesleyan (1-0): Erica Herrold 4-5 1-1 11, Ashley Bray 5-7 3-3 14, Amber Bray 4-6 4-4 12, Rylie Osthus 0-4 0-0 0, Shanna Selby 2-3 0-1 5, Angie Lee 1-2 0-0 3, Makaela Karst 0-2 0-0 0, Hope Menning 2-3 0-0 5, Madison Kuehl 2-3 0-0 5, Kynedi Cheeseman 4-5 4-5 13, Kristin Sabers 2-6 2-2 6, Sarah Carr 4-8 0-0 8, Mikaela Stofferahn 5-8 1-1 11, Sam Schuh 0-3 0-0 0, Meghan Travis 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 38-71 16-18 100.

Johnson & Wales (0-1): Andromeda Sales 1-1 0-0 2, Dominique Riley 3-9 0-1 6, Vanessa Maestas 0-5 0-0 0, McCorra Ford 7-18 5-7 20, Cara McNiff 4-6 2-2 14, Salma Oros 0-3 0-0 0, Allison Butler 0-1 5-6 5, Caitlyn Steffen 0-0 0-0 0, Armanee Cross 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 16-50 12-16 49.

3-point field goals: DWU 8-20 (Herrold 2-3, As. Bray 1-3, Osthus 0-2, Selby 1-2, Lee 1-1, Karst 0-1, Menning 1-1, Kuehl 1-1, Cheeseman 1-2, Sabers 0-2, Schuh 0-2); JW 5-25 (Riley 0-5, Maestas 0-2, Ford 1-5, McNiff 4-6, Oros 0-2, Cross 0-5). Rebounds: DWU 54 (Carr 9); JW 16 (Ford 6). Assists: DWU 22 (Am. Bray 6, Osthus 6); JW 8 (Sales 2, McNiff 2). Steals: DWU 9 (Kuehl 3); JW 9 (Sales 2, Ford 2, Oros 2). Total fouls: DWU 19; JW 19. Fouled out: DWU (None); JW (Ford 5).