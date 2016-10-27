The 2 p.m. kickoff at the DakotaDome Saturday against Western Illinois marks the first meeting for USD coach Bob Nielson against his old team, which he coached for three seasons and took to the national playoffs last season. The game will be shown at ESPN3.com.

The No. 25-ranked Coyotes (4-3, 3-1 Valley) have squeaked their way to this point of the year, winning all four games by three points and two of those in double-overtime. But the three-game winning streak has helped the Coyotes to one of its best starts ever in the conference. Through seven games, the Coyotes are one of three FCS teams that have scored on every red zone possession this season (18-for-18).

The Leathernecks have postseason aspirations, as well. The Leathernecks are No. 15 in the coaches' poll and are 5-2 on the season. While WIU is averaging 413 yards per game, the defense has been porous, allowing 438 yards per contest. WIU has defeated USD in the two teams' four Valley meetings since 2012.

South Dakota State (5-2) at Illinois State (3-5)

NORMAL, Ill. — After five games of strong offensive play for the Jackrabbits, No. 7-ranked South Dakota State has used the power of its defense in the last two games to build a 4-0 record in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Jacks play at Illinois State on Saturday in a 2 p.m. game, which will be televised on ESPN3.com.

SDSU gave up 38 points or more in three of the first five games but have buckled down to allow just 17 and 10 points in wins over North Dakota State and Youngstown State, respectively. The Jackrabbits are attempting to sweep all three Illinois league opponents in the same season, after defeating Western Illinois and Southern Illinois earlier this year.

Illinois State, on the other hand, has struggled to find traction in the Valley, with a 1-4 record through five conference games. The Redbirds twice tied NDSU for the regular-season league title.

University of Sioux Falls (8-0) at Minnesota State-Mankato (6-2)

MANKATO, Minn. — Supremacy in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's South Division is on the line Saturday in Mankato, Minnesota, as No. 4-ranked Sioux Falls takes on Minnesota State-Mankato.

The 1 p.m. kickoff is at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato and the No. 4 ranking is the highest in Cougars' Division II history. USF is third in the nation in total offense, with more than 540 yards per game, while ranking second in rushing in the nation with 344 yards per game. A 51-17 win over Concordia-St. Paul has pushed the Cougars to 8-0 on the season.

The Cougars are ranked second in their region for the Division II playoff race, while standing at 4-0 in the South Division. The Mavericks are 3-1 and 6-2 for the season, coming in off a 35-20 home win over Southwest Minnesota State.

Sioux Falls is averaging 43 points per game but the Mavericks have the conference's second-best scoring defense, allowing just 22 points per game.

Northern State (4-4) at University of Mary (1-7)

BISMARCK, N.D. — Northern State will head north this week with a chance to continue its winning ways at Mary.

The game will be played at 1 p.m. in Bismarck.

A win would be the Wolves' first on the road, as all four of NSU's wins have been at home. Last week, the Wolves had 538 yards of total offense but had to rally from eight points down in the third quarter to hit a go-ahead field goal for the win. Kicker Nathan Shaw hit three field goals to assist in the win, honored as Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference player of the week.

The Marauders have been shut out three times this season and were pounded last week 47-16 in a home game with Minnesota State-Moorhead.

Winona State (6-2) at Augustana (5-3)

SIOUX FALLS — A duel between quarterbacks is expected Saturday, as Winona State and Augustana meet in an NSIC battle.

The Vikings' Trey Heid and Winona State's Jack Nelson are both at the top of the league record books and will add to that in a 1 p.m. game Saturday at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

Heid enters Saturday's game needing just 115 yards of total offense to become the NSIC's all-time leader. Heid has accounted for 11,916 yards of total offense in NSIC play while Nelson ranks third all-time with 11,245 yards. Heid will look for senior receiver Matt Heller, who has 14 touchdown catches this season, the second-best mark in all of Division II.

Dickinson State (7-1) at Black Hills State (5-3)

SPEARFISH—Black Hills State University will leave the ranks of Division II on Saturday for a game against one of the region's top NAIA teams, hosting Dickinson State.

The game is a 5 p.m. Central time kick at Lyle Hare Stadium.

BHSU, who has already won more games this season than they have in any campaign since 2010, lost to Colorado State-Pueblo last week. Running back Phydell Paris is closing in on his second straight 1,000-yard season, averaging 117 yards per contest. The Yellow Jackets are third in the country in interceptions per game, with 17 for the year, more than four times what they had a year ago.

The BlueHawks, the No. 12 team in NAIA, are 5-0 in the North Star Athletic Association and are coming off a win over Dakota State 31-12 last week. DSU averages 38 points per game and nearly 390 yards of offense.

Fort Lewis College (5-3) at South Dakota Mines (5-3)

RAPID CITY—After a 5-1 start, South Dakota Mines has lost a pair of games and will look to right the ship on Saturday against Fort Lewis College.

The game is at 2 p.m. Central time in Rapid City.

The Hardrockers lost 37-33 at home against Chadron State (Neb.) last week, as it continued a trend of high-scoring affairs for Mines, who have scored an average of 39.8 points per game but have allowed nearly 34 points per contest. Mines is still running for 245 yards per game and averaging more than 519 yards per contest, with 44 touchdowns this season, split evenly between rushing and receiving.

The Skyhawks are coming to play Mines for the first time in school history and only the second meeting ever between the teams. Fort Lewis won the prior meeting in 2011. Fort Lewis is second in the conference in rushing defense, meaning it's another test for the Hardrockers' rush offense.

Mayville State (3-4) at Dakota State (5-3)

MADISON — The home regular season finale will take place Saturday at Dakota State, with the No. 25-ranked Trojans taking on Mayville State (N.D.).

The game is a 1 p.m. kick at Trojan Field, with DSU ending the season next week on the road. The Trojans remain in the national poll despite the loss to Dickinson State last week, marking the sixth straight week DWU has been in the national rankings. Quarterback and Madison product Jacob Giles has already thrown for a school single-season record of 25 touchdowns. The all-time series between the Comets and Trojans is 13-13, with Dakota State winning last season 28-21 in Mayville. The Comets are off a 20-13 loss to Jamestown last week on the road.

Waldorf (1-7) at Presentation (5-2)

ABERDEEN — With a strong season already in hand, the Presentation College football team is looking for more, hosting conference foe Waldorf on Saturday at Swisher Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The Saints dropped a 28-0 decision against Valley City State last week but are starting a three-game homestand to close the regular season on Saturday. Presentation continues to possess the NAIA's best pass defense, allowing just 107.9 yards per game and is second in overall total defense, allowing just 241.7 yards per contest.

The Warriors have struggled, losing its last six games this season, including a 35-28 loss at Mayville State last week.