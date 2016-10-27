Dordt sweeps Tigers in three sets

The Defenders defeated the Tigers in three sets in Great Plains Athletic Conference action. Set scores were 25-13, 25-14 and 25-16.

Dordt doubled up DWU in kills 46-23 and hit .310 percent on the attack, while the Tigers were hitting .094 for the match. Mitchell native Dana Misiaszek had nine kills and nine digs to lead the Tigers and Rebecca Frick had six kills for DWU. Michelle Van Epps had 21 set assists and nine digs.

Brooke Granstra had 12 kills for Dordt, one of three Defenders with at least nine kills in the match.

DWU (16-12, 3-10 GPAC) plays in a triangular Saturday at Concordia (Neb.), taking on Central Christian at 1:30 p.m., followed by the conference match with the Bulldogs at 5 p.m.