Mitchell's Brewster to join Tiger women's basketball
Mitchell High School senior Kendra Brewster will play collegiate basketball at Dakota Wesleyan, the school said Wednesday.
The 6-foot forward was among the Kernels' team leaders in rebounds and blocked shots a year ago, as Mitchell qualified for the Class AA state tournament. She has also played goalkeeper for the Mitchell girls' soccer team and ran cross country.
Brewster joins Colorado product Savannah Arellano and Sarah Castaneda, a forward from Bloomfield, Nebraska, as part of the team's 2017 recruiting class.