Christian Fossum is a freshman from Mitchell and Kathleen Juffer is a junior from Wagner.

In a dual against Minnesota State on Oct. 7, Juffer was third in the 100-meter backstroke in a time of 1:10.07 and fourth in the 200-meter back in 2:31.26. She was also part of a relay team that finished fifth in the 200 medley relay.

Fossum was part of a relay team that was third in the 200-yard medley relay and fourth 200-yard freestyle relay in a triangular with North Dakota and Northern Colorado on Oct. 14. The next day, Fossum was third in the 200 butterfly in 2:00.74 and second in the 400 medley relay in 3:32.51.

On Oct. 14 at UND, Juffer was fifth in the 200 freestyle relay 1:42.28.

The Coyotes are back in the pool on Oct. 29, opening the Summit League season at 2 p.m. in Brookings.

St. Pierre playing in California

Wagner graduate Noah St. Pierre is playing football for Los Angeles Valley College, a junior college in Van Nuys, California.

St. Pierre, a sophomore defensive back, has played in three games for the undefeated Monarchs (7-0). He has recorded two tackles, one interception and one pass breakup.

The team is part of the Southern California Football Association, which is a grouping of junior colleges.

Tiede, Sioux Falls dive into pool

In the first regular season competition in program history, University of Sioux Falls swimming team split its double dual against Northern Iowa and Quincy (Ill.) last Friday. The Cougars took a commanding 163-73 victory over Quincy for their first-ever win but fell 146-86 to Northern Iowa.

Mitchell graduate Karlie Tiede was a member of the Cougars' 200 freestyle relay team that finished first in 1:39.20. Tiede also finished fifth in the 200 breast at 2:55.66.

Sioux Falls returns to action with a dual at Northern State on Nov. 3 in Aberdeen.