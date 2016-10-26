Weidler's goal lifts DWU women to 1-0 win
Alyssa Weidler's goal in the 84th minute pushed the Dakota Wesleyan University women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over Dordt Wednesday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell.
Weidler's five shots on goal led the team, with senior keeper Kira Miller recording six saves for the victory.
In the men's contest, the Tigers led a 1-0 halftime advantage slip away for a 5-1 loss to Dordt. Peter Wartenberg had the team's lone goal in the 24th minute. Dordt outshot the Tigers 12-7 for the match and Gaston Miteff had three saves.
The women's team (2-13-1, 2-6-1 GPAC) will have its senior day at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mitchell against Concordia, while the men (2-13, 1-7 GPAC) will follow and play at 3:30 p.m.