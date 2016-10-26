Weidler's goal lifts DWU women to 1-0 win

Weidler's five shots on goal led the team, with senior keeper Kira Miller recording six saves for the victory.

In the men's contest, the Tigers led a 1-0 halftime advantage slip away for a 5-1 loss to Dordt. Peter Wartenberg had the team's lone goal in the 24th minute. Dordt outshot the Tigers 12-7 for the match and Gaston Miteff had three saves.

The women's team (2-13-1, 2-6-1 GPAC) will have its senior day at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mitchell against Concordia, while the men (2-13, 1-7 GPAC) will follow and play at 3:30 p.m.