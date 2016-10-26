New season starts for No. 1 Kernels

The journey to Vermillion begins against the No. 8-seeded and winless Sturgis Scoopers at 6 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

If the Kernels win today, they'll face the winner between No. 5 Pierre and No. 4 Douglas on Nov. 4 in Mitchell in the Class 11AA semifinals.

But for the Kernel coaches and players, all the attention has been on Sturgis, a team they beat 62-8 on Sept. 16 in Sturgis.

"From what we've seen, they seem to be playing a little bit more downhill and have had much better execution in their option game," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "We are going to have to be prepared."

Riding a eight-game winning streak, Mitchell is the hottest team in Class 11AA. In October, Mitchell has outscored its opponents 156-33 in three games, including a shutout 59-0 last week against rival Huron.

Against the Scoopers (0-9), there's no secret what the Kernels will look to accomplish.

"We just need to go out and execute," said VanOverschelde, whose team has racked up 2,893 rushing yards for 43 rushing touchdowns. "We know at times, we can be our own worst enemies with mental mistakes and missing assignments."

Entering the postseason, the Kernel offense has been firing on all cylinders. Mitchell is averaging 41 points per game and allowing an average of 12 points per game. Spencer Neugebauer leads the rushing attack, recording 1,529 rushing yards on 154 carries for 28 touchdowns, while adding eight catches for 204 yards and four more touchdowns.

Neugebauer, who became Mitchell's career-leading rusher with 2,996 yards last week, is 95 yards short of breaking Trevor Hohn's single-season rushing record of 1,624 (2001).

Sam Michels adds 539 rushing yards on 76 carries with six touchdowns.

"It's October going into November, we're getting a little more intense, but we're ready for it," Michels said. "We're going to have big turnout with fans. It's a real advantage for us to play at home and not having to travel."

Sophomore quarterback Kiel Nelson has orchestrated the offense and, in recent weeks, proven the Kernels can pass the ball effectively. He had two quick passing touchdowns on two throws against Huron and is 20-of-37 for 449 yards passing with eight touchdowns.

Despite all the success in October, VanOverschelde believes the Kernels can still improve more in the playoffs.

"We know we're not at 100 percent perfection and that's what we're striving for," VanOverschelde said. "It's great to be able to put players out there that you are confident are able to make a play."

While it's tough to ignore how the offense has been playing, Mitchell's defense is coming off one of its best performances as a unit. Mitchell stiffened when it needed to most and kept the Tigers out of the end zone. The unit also has a knack for creating turnovers, forcing six fumbles and 19 interceptions this season, constantly helping Mitchell win the turnover battle.

Cody Reichelt leads the defense with 78 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Briggs Havlik is second on the team with 64 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss, while Kyle Foote leads the team in sacks with five.

The Mitchell defense has harassed opposing quarterbacks, recording 26 sacks as a team.

Against Sturgis, VanOverschelde said the key for the defense will be to stop the Scoopers' "dive" running play in their option attack.

The 10-year head coach has Mitchell hosting a playoff game at Joe Quintal Field for the third time in his career and explained what it means for the Kernels to be playing at home throughout the playoffs.

"That home field advantage is important," VanOverschelde said. "We've been very appreciative of the support we've gotten from the community, the student body and our parent groups."

Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky could not be reached for comment for this story.

No. 1 Mitchell Kernels (8-1) at Sturgis Scoopers (0-9)

When/Where: 6 p.m. today at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Sturgis 62-8 on Sept. 16 in Sturgis.

Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Sturgis' Chris Koletzky, second year.

Forecast: 62 degrees and sunny at kickoff with northwest winds at 7 mph.

Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a eight-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 1 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. ... If the Kernels win today, they'll face the winner between No. 5 Pierre and No. 4 Douglas on Nov. 4 in the Class 11AA semifinals at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. ... Mitchell is averaging 41 points per game and allowing an average 12 points per game this season. ... It's the first time in six years the Sturgis Scoopers have made the playoffs.

Mitchell projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180

RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

WR: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11, 175

TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245

RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230

C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210

LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299

Defense

DT: Myles Horton, 12, 6-0, 225

DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 230

DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170

DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170

LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165

DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

DB: Connor Morgan, 12, 6-2, 180

S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

Special teams:

P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160

LS: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245

Sturgis projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Noah Wamsher, 10, 5-11, 160

FB: Jake Sailer, 11, 5-9, 180

RB: Bailey Brengle, 11, 5-10, 165

RB: Manny Gallosa, 10, 5-10, 176

WR: Jay Krull, 10 6-5, 190

WR: Cain Fritz, 12, 6-3, 196

T: Zyairr Landoll-Johnson, 10, 6-1, 210

T: Ian Gross, 11 5-11, 180

C: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240

G: Tyler Trautman, 12, 5-10, 200

G: Dawson Rhodes, 5-10, 225

Defense

DT: Tyler Trautman, 12, 5-10, 200

DE: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240

DE: Dawson Rhodes, 5-10, 225

LB: Carter Neswander, 11, 5-9, 172

LB: Kameron Cochran, 11, 5-10, 182

LB: Justice West, 11, 5-11, 175

LB: Ethan Rosten 11, 5-10, 152

CB: Cain Fritz, 12, 6-3, 196

CB: Cameron Brinkman 11, 5-7, 160

S: Brian Duran, 11, 5-10, 146

S: Bailey Brengle, 11, 5-10, 165

Special teams

K: Joel Carpenter, 11, 6-1, 240

P: Jay Krull, 10 6-5, 190