Kernels are top seed in District 3AA volleyball tournament

The Kernels (17-6) will host No. 4 seed Pierre (10-11) in a 7 p.m. match at MHS. No. 2 Huron (16-7) and No. 3 Aberdeen Central (12-8) will meet in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. in Huron.

The two winners will meet in a Nov. 5 match at the high seed, with the winner advancing to the state tournament, while the two losing teams will meet in an elimination game on Nov. 5. Regardless of the outcome on Tuesday, Mitchell will host a match Nov. 5.

The district runner-up and the third-place finishers will advance to the Region 2AA round on Nov. 10 to play one-game playoffs with the second and third finishers in District 4AA. In that district, Rapid City Stevens (24-6) is the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Douglas (15-10), No. 3 Rapid City Central (13-15) and No. 4 Sturgis Brown (4-21). If Mitchell were to play in the region round, the Kernels would host Douglas, Central or Sturgis and would play at Stevens.

Tickets for the district and region games will be $6 for adults and $4 for students. The Class AA state volleyball tournament will be contested Nov. 17-19 at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.