Chamberlain places 11 on all-conference team

All-conference players include sophomore quarterback Jazz Dominguez, senior middle linebacker Dodge Knippling, freshman offensive tackle Nash Hutmacher, senior receiver Rich Marone, junior slot receiver Carson Powers, junior safety Marc Schwenk and junior slot receiver Riggs Priebe.

Honorable mention players include junior outside linebacker Jett Evans, freshman defensive end Remington Rossow, freshman center Cole Hickey and freshman running back Isaac Hawk.

It's the fourth straight year the Cubs (6-3 overall) have won the conference, which includes Crow Creek, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Jones County/White River, Todd County, St. Francis Indian.