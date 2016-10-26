Expectations sky-high for No. 3 Tigers

And they are fine with that.

Returning a team that didn't lose a single player to graduation last year and anchored by Erica Herrold, a first team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference and second team NAIA All-American player last year, DWU has made news without playing a single game.

The Tigers were picked to win the GPAC, narrowly edging Morningside, as both teams received 95 points but the Tigers received six first-place votes and Morningside received five. Six days later, the Tigers were voted as the No. 3 team in NAIA Division II women's basketball coaches preseason top 25.

The preseason buzz has head coach Jason Christensen — who guided the team to a 27-9 record and the NAIA quarterfinals last year — anxious to see his team on the court for a game.

"It's always easier to climb the mountain," said Christensen, who pointed out the Tigers surprised a lot people after being picked to finish eighth in the GPAC in 2015-16. "It's harder to stay atop the mountain."

Today, the Tigers will get their chance to prove themselves on the court for the first time this season as DWU takes on Johnson & Wales at 7 p.m. in Denver, Colorado before scrimmaging against the University of Wyoming on Friday. DWU opens the season with nine road games, before playing its first home game against Midland University on Nov. 19 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

"We're excited. We're excited about what we did last year and we want to carry it over to this year," Christensen said. "We just need to get a game under our belt to see where we're at."

On the court, Herrold, a senior and Dimock native, is DWU's top returning scorer. The 6-foot-1 forward started all 36 games for the Tigers and finished with 16.6 points per game last year, shooting 45.9 percent from field and 34.7 percent from behind the arc.

"Erica is going to be our go-to person, I think everybody knows that," Christensen said. "She's had a really good summer and worked hard."

Alongside Herrold, will be fellow senior Kristin Sabers, juniors Amber and Ashley Bray, and sophomore Rylie Osthus. All five of those players played in all 36 games last year for the Tigers. Sophomore Hope Menning and junior Madison Kuehl each saw action in 34 games or more.

Sabers averaged 14 points per game, Ashley Bray averaged 12.5 points per game and Amber Bray averaged 10.9 points per game last year, while Osthus chipped in 7.6 points per game and led the team with 3.9 assists per game.

"We still have a lot to prove," said Christensen, pointing out he's never beaten GPAC foe and No. 4-ranked Morningside. "We have to take it one game at a time. I thought that's something our kids did really well last year. You have to take it one game at a time and see what happens from there."

Gone from the 2015-16 roster will be contributors Kelsey Bertram (transferred) and Gabby Frykbo, who returned back to her native country of Sweden.

Despite those absences, DWU will welcome back sophomore Chesney Nagel, the Avon native who missed the entire 2015-16 season with a knee injury, as well as a plethora of freshman talent in local standouts: Makaela Karst (Mount Vernon/Plankinton), Kynedi Cheeseman (Hanson) and Sarah Carr (Huron). Freshmen Mikaela Stofferahn (Dell Rapids), Sam Schuh (West Allis, Wisconsin) and McKenzie Stone (West Central) join sophomores Angie Lee (Viborg-Hurley) and Meghan Travis (Minneota, Minnesota), and junior Shanna Selby (Faith) to cap DWU's 16-team roster.

Christensen added the Tigers will need to stay healthy throughout the season, but also believes multiple players will step up when needed.

"This will be the deepest team I've had since I've been at Dakota Wesleyan," Christensen said. "Going into (today's) game, I feel good about 11 players. That's not saying 12-through-15 aren't there, they're just younger and they're learning."

He added his freshman class will see plenty of minutes this year but didn't tip his hand on how the playing time will be divvied up.

"They're going to get some time," Christensen said. "We have a couple of freshman kids that had offers to play D-II basketball. They chose to come to Dakota Wesleyan and there's a reason they had those offers, because they're good."

With nine road games right away at the start of the season, Christensen said he expects the Tigers to become "tougher" both physically and mentally when they return to Mitchell for the home opener.

"Everyone is going to be preparing for us night-in and night-out," Christensen said. "We need to be ready to play. We used to do all the hunting, now we're the hunted."