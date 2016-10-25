Titans win shootout over Bon Homme

"Obviously, the outcome wasn't what we wanted," Bon Homme coach Byron Pudwill said, "but just a good old South Dakota playoff game. It was a great game, back and forth, a lot of body punches and nobody really went down until the end."

It went down to the end, as Mount Vernon/Plankinton (9-1) stopped the Cavaliers with under one minute left and ran out the clock after the fourth down stop to secure the win.

"What a great high school football game," MVP coach Brent Olson said. "I know it is tough for them to be on that side of it. It is exciting for us. It was just a great high school football game."

After Bon Homme sniffed out a fake punt attempt by Mount Vernon/Plankinton, the Cavaliers marched down the field as time ticked down. Bon Homme then faced its fourth-and-one at Mount Vernon/Plankinton's four-yard line with under a minute to play.

Bon Homme's quarterback Bryce Scieszinski ran a quarterback sneak, but was stopped short by the Titans defense.

Olson thought Scieszinski had enough for the first down.

"I thought he had it," Olson said. "Obviously, we didn't have the same angle there, but what an exciting play and a great job by the defense, stepping up when they had to have it."

After a measurement, the Titans then celebrated the fourth-down stop.

"We know our offense is pretty good," MVP senior Hayden Schmidt said, "but our defense is really what we think is our strength and it was nice to get a fourth down stop there."

Both offenses were pretty good on Tuesday. They combined for 860 yards, 11 touchdowns and six lead changes.

The Titans led 20-15 at halftime. The Cavaliers could have took the lead into the break, but they came up empty on back-to-back trips into the red zone.

Bon Homme failed to convert a first down on a fourth down pass play on the first trip. The Cavaliers then fumbled right before crossing the goal line on the next series.

"It is heart-breaking not to seal the deal on those red zone plays," Pudwill said.

That didn't stop the Cavaliers from taking a 21-20 lead on a Chase Kortan 45-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The lead changed hands three more times in the third. Mount Vernon/Plankinton led 34-29 entering the fourth quarter.

MVP's Dane Rihanek then intercepted Scieszinski early in the fourth quarter. The Titans took advantage of the turnover as Devin Rihanek scored from three-yards out to go ahead 42-29 with 8:45 left.

"I just read the quarterback, saw where he was looking and made the play and put us in a good situation," Dane Rihanek said about his interception.

The Cavaliers quickly responded when Scieszinski threw a 10-yard touchdown strike to Bryce Merkwan to cut the deficit to 42-37 with 6:03 left.

MVP attempted to run out the clock, but it failed to convert the fake punt on fourth down. However, the Titans later stopped Bon Homme on fourth down to maintain the lead and the win.

"It was crazy," Dane Rihanek said. "A stop like that on fourth, it is a game changer. It won the game for us."

It was a sweet victory for Mount Vernon/Plankinton, which was bounced in the first round of last year's 9AA playoffs against Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.

"This has been a long road coming for us," Schmidt said. "We have had a lot of struggles last few years and it is just nice to finally turn it around and get a playoff win."

Scieszinski finished with 268 passing yards for the Cavaliers. Kortan finished with 97 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Nathan Schenkel had 114 receiving yards in the loss.

The Cavaliers finish their season 5-4.

"It is a tough loss," Pudwill added, "but we have to tip our cap to Mount Vernon/Plankinton. That was a good game by them."

Schmidt finished with 85 passing yards and 88 rushing yards and two passing touchdowns. Devin Rihanek rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton will play at Baltic on Monday in the next round of the playoffs.

BH 15 0 14 12--37

MVP 8 12 14 8--42

Scoring summary

First quarter

BH: Chase Kortan 1 run (Joshua Crownover kick)

MVP: Devin Rihanek 9 run (Devin Rihanek pass from Hayden Schmidt)

BH: Nathan Schenkel blocked punt recovery in end zone (Bryce Scieszinski run)

Second quarter

MVP: Tanner Risseeuw 3 run (run failed)

MVP: Risseeuw 2 run (run failed)

Third quarter

BH: Kortan 45 run (run failed)

MVP: Jesse Hastings 23 pass from Schmidt (run failed)

BH: Kortan 3 run (Joey Slama pass from Scieszinski)

MVP: Hastings 12 pass from Schmidt (run failed)

Fourth quarter

MVP: Rihanek 3 run (Rihanek pass from Schmidt)

BH: Mace Merkwan 10 pass from Scieszinski (Slama run)