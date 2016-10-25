Area football roundup: Scotland holds off Platte-Geddes

Diede passed for another 96 yards in the contest on 6-of-9 passing. Travis Skorepa hauled in three passes for 96 yards and Tanner Skorepa caught two balls for 24 yards.

Xavier Marshall was the leading rusher for Platte-Geddes as he gained 84 yards on 15 attempts. Peyton Nelson added another 53 yards on 15 attempts.

Scotland held the edge in total yards with a 378-230 advantage.

Scotland (5-4) travels to Warner for a second round matchup on Monday night. Platte-Geddes ends their season with a 2-7 record.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

S: Chase Mogck 54 run (Luca D'Amoto kick)

Second quarter

S: Mogck 72 run (conversion failed)

Third quarter

S: Bryan Draughan 22 run (D'Amoto kick)

S: Derek Pedersen 24 run (D'Amoto kick)

Fourth quarter

PG: Trevor Sprik 3 run (2 pt conversion good)

PG: Xavier Marshall 25 run (conversion failed)

Hanson 50, Newell 0

ALEXANDRIA — Hanson rode the running game to 294 yards and a 50-0 victory over Newell in an opening round Class 9A playoff matchup on Tuesday night.

Matt Kayser rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries for the Beavers. Quarterback Donnie Weber threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-5 passing. Landon Sapp corralled three of those passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Kayser also led the Beaver defense with seven tackles in the victory.

Newell managed a paltry four rushing yards and five passing yards in the contest. Dylan VanDerBoom accounted for seven tackles, Lane Schuelke added six tackles in the loss.

Hanson (3-6) plays Potter County in Gettysburg in the second round on Monday night. Newell concludes its season with a 2-7 record.

Scoring summary

First quarter

H: Brandon Mentle 5 run (Landon Sapp run)

H: Sapp 1 run (pass failed)

H: Sapp 42 pass from Donnie Weber (Matt Kayser run)

Second quarter

H: Kayser 1 run (kick failed)

H: Kayser 33 run (Thomas Arend pass from Weber)

H: Kayser 6 run (Riley Mackey run)

H: Sapp 10 pass from Weber

Winner 52, Parkston 0

WINNER — Top-seeded Winner didn't need the second half Tuesday night, taking down Parkston 52-0 in a Class 11B first round game in Winner.

The game was called at halftime due to the 50-point mercy rule.

Winner held Parkston's offense to four total yards on 28 plays and one first down for the game, while the Warriors gained 345 yards on 24 offensive plays.

Cameron Kuil had 104 rushing yards on seven carries and scored two rushing touchdowns and added 71 yards on two catches and a receiving score. Kayleb Brozik had 69 yards on five carries and a touchdown and quarterback Drew DeMers was 5-for-6 passing for 125 yards and three passing touchdowns, including a 42-yard touchdown connection with Chase Kingsbury.

On defense, Krockett Krolikowski had six tackles, including a sack.

Jordan McKean had five tackles to lead the Trojans on defense.

Winner (9-0) will host a second-round game on Monday. Parkston's season comes to an end with a 5-4 record.

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Jayden Schroeder 1 run (Schroeder run)

W: Cameron Kuil 9 run (Chase Kingsbury pass from Drew DeMers)

W: Kuil 40 run (run failed)

W: Kayleb Brozik 20 run (run failed)

Second quarter

W: Kingsbury 42 pass from DeMers (Kuil run)

W: Kuil 52 pass from DeMers (Schroeder run)

W: Payton Antoine 6 pass from DeMers (Kuil run)

Tri-Valley 36, McCook Central/Montrose 6

COLTON — Tri-Valley ran for 280 yards to cruise to a Class 11B first-round win over McCook Central/Montrose 36-6 Tuesday in prep football action.

Landon Freeman had 96 yards rushing on six carries for a touchdown and added an 82-yard touchdown catch for the Mustangs, who outgained the Fighting Cougars 362-186 for the game. Lane Hillman ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the win and Jacob Kasowski had 11 tackles and an interception.

For MCM, the Fighting Cougars ran the ball 38 times for 141 yards, with Collin Cleveland gaining 81 yards on 17 carries. Blake Gessner's 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter got MCM on the scoreboard. Kendall Gassman was 6-of-13 passing for 55 yards, finding Bryce Smart twice for 30 yards. Ryan DeBoer had five tackles.

TV led 30-0 at halftime, boosted by 22 points in the second quarter.

The Mustangs (5-4) advance to the second round of the playoffs, while MCM's season ends at 4-5.

Scoring summary

First quarter

TV: Landon Freeman 78 run (conversion good)

Second quarter

TV: Freeman 82 pass from Noah Jewett (conversion good)

TV: Brock Newman 4 run (conversion good)

TV: Lane Hillman 4 run (conversion good)

Third quarter

TV: Lane Hillman 10 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

MCM: Blake Gessner 12 run (kick failed)

Corsica-Stickney 57, Burke/South Central 6

CORSICA — Corsica-Stickney opened the 9B playoffs with a dominating 57-6 victory over Burke/South Central on Tuesday night.

The game was called in the third quarter due to the 50-point mercy rule.

Cordel Menning did most of the damage for the Jaguars as he rolled for five touchdowns on 13 carries while racking up 67 yards in the process. Bryce Plamp put up 176 yards and scored three touchdowns in the opening round victory.

Clayton Menning spearheaded the Jaguar defense with seven tackles.

No statistics were reported for Burke/South Central.

Corsica-Stickney (9-0) hosts either Oldham/Ramona/Rutland or Leola Frederick on Monday. Burke/South Central ends their season with a 3-6 record.

Scoring summary

First quarter

CS: Cordel Menning 2 run (run failed)

CS: Co. Menning 3 run (Clayton Menning run)

CS: Co. Menning 10 run (run failed)

Second quarter

CS: Bryce Plamp 54 run (run failed)

CS: Co. Menning 3 run (run failed)

BSC: Tyrone Minzer 45 pass from Brock Karbo (run failed)

CS: B. Plamp 57 run (run failed)

CS: Co. Menning 21 run (run failed)

CS: Cl. Menning 60 run (Cl. Menning kick)

Third quarter

CS: B. Plamp 24 pass from L. Bruinsma

Colome 46, De Smet 14

COLOME — Layton Thieman threw for 233 yards in leading Colome to a 46-14 opening round 9B victory over De Smet on Tuesday night.

Thieman completed 10-of-13 passes, throwing for four touchdowns in the process. Kelly O'Bryan caught five balls for 139 yards, while Nate Krumpus reeled in two catches for 62 yards. Will Cahoy was the largest contributor on the ground as he rushed for 51 yards on eight carries.

Defensively, Wiley Heath contributed nine tackles and Colten Salonen notched eight.

No statistics were available for De Smet.

Colome (8-1) hosts Hamlin or Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Monday night. De Smet ends its season with a 3-6 record.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Kelly O'Bryan 6 run (Layton Thieman run)

C: Will Cahoy 18 run (Thieman run)

C: O'Bryan 68 pass for Thieman (conversion failed)

Second quarter

C: Nate Krumpus 40 pass from L. Thieman (Cahoy run)

Third quarter

D: Blake Hornig 1 run (conversion failed)

C: O'Bryan 45 pass for Thieman (Cahoy run)

Fourth quarter

C: Colten Salonen 10 pass from Thieman (Cahoy run)

D: 1-yard run (pass good)

Gregory 36, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 16

GREGORY — Gregory posted an impressive 36-16 victory over Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central to open the 9AA playoff on Tuesday night.

The Gorillas played well offensively as they gained 352 yards on 54 carries in the contest. Jayd VanDerWerff accounted for 156 of those yards, while Vomacka contributed 115 yards. VanDerWerff also threw the ball seven times in the contest completing five of them for 60 yards. Vomacka hauled in four receptions for 32 yards.

VanDerWerff was a large contributor on the defensive side as he registered 12 tackles, intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble.

Trent Kingsbury and John Witte led the rushing attack for the Blackhawks. Kingsbury put up 54 yards and Witte rushed for 48 yards. Kingsbury also threw 30 times for 142 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Drew Olinger led the defense for WWSSC with 10 tackles.

Gregory (9-0) hosts Clark/Willow Lake on Monday night. W/WS/SC ends their season with a 5-4 record.

Scoring summary

First quarter

G: Jayd VanDerWerff 26 run (Robert Vomacka kick)

G: VanDerWerff 30 run (Vomacka from Andy McCance)

Second quarter

G: McCance 3 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

G: McCance 13 run (run failed)

WWSSC: John Witte 5 pass from Trent Kingsbury (Wesley Link from Kingsbury)

Fourth quarter

G: Vomacka 49 run (McCance run)

WWSSC: Trey Weber 35 pass from Kingsbury (Kingsbury run)

Alcester-Hudson 52, Howard 6

HOWARD — Alcester-Hudson topped Howard in a Class 9B opening round playoff matchup on Tuesday night.

Logan McConnell carried the ball 12 times for 103 yards for the Cubs, while Samuel Jensen logged 110 yards on 18 carries. Jensen also posted 65 yards on 5-of-8 passing in the victory.

For Howard, Michael Hofer ran for 127 yards on 24 carries. Mitch Kramer passed for 43 yards on 7-of-14 attempts. The Tiger defense was led by Aidyn Feldhaus, who tallied 12 tackles and a sack.

Alcester-Hudson outgained the Tigers 308 to 259 but Howard turned the ball over five times in the loss.

Alcester-Hudson improves to 4-5, while Howard finishes its season at 3-6.

Scoring summary

First quarter

A-H: Eli Skoglund 27 pass from Samuel Jensen (Jensen run)

Second quarter

A-H: Jensen 8 run (Jayden Micke run)

A-H: Micke 10 run (conversion failed)

A-H: Logan McConnell 95 interception return (Micke run)

Third quarter

A-H: Skoglund 22 pass from Jensen (Micke run)

H: Connor Hamilton 25 run (conversion failed)

A-H: Jensen 7 run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

A-H: Gavin Doering 32 pass from Jensen (Jensen run)

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Kimball/White Lake 6

WOLSEY — Wolsey-Wessington dispatched Kimball/White Lake 56-6 on Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the Class 9AA prep football playoffs.

No stats were reported from the game, in which the Warbirds had a 20-0 first-quarter lead and had 44-0 halftime lead.

Wolsey-Wessington (8-1) advances to the second round, while KWL ends the year at 4-5.

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 9AA

First Round

Baltic 54, Deuel 0

Canistota 42, Chester 12

Clark/Willow Lake 20, Britton-Hecla 6

Gregory 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 16

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Bon Homme 37

Stanley County 52, Hill City 0

Webster 38, Garretson 6

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Kimball/White Lake 6

Class 9A

First Round

Colman-Egan 48, Irene-Wakonda 14

Gayville-Volin 45, Parker 6

Hanson 50, Newell 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 46, Philip 26

Potter County 46, Eureka/Bowdle 6

Scotland 27, Platte-Geddes 14

Sully Buttes 50, New Underwood 0

Warner 47, Castlewood/Estelline 6

Class 11B

First Round

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Bennett County 35, Lead-Deadwood 16

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 53, Chamberlain 0

Groton Area 46, Redfield/Doland 6

Red Cloud 40, Custer 28

Sioux Valley 35, Flandreau 14

Tri-Valley 36, McCook Central/Montrose 6

Winner 52, Parkston 0

Class 9B

First Round

Alcester-Hudson 52, Howard 6

Colome 46, DeSmet 14

Corsica/Stickney 57, Burke/South Central 6

Hamlin 44, Faulkton 22

Harding County 50, Faith 12

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Wall 48, Bison 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Class 9B

First Round

Leola/Frederick vs. Langford, ppd. to Oct 26.