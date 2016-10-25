Freeman Academy/Marion wins two at Mitchell Christian

Heeg tallied 17 kills and two digs for the Bobcats, while teammate Michele Schoenwald recorded eight aces. Amy Ptak assisted on 23 points and served three aces in the victory.

Erica Thompson had eight assists and six digs for the Golden Eagles, while Charlotte Haag posted four kills.

Mitchell Christian ends the regular season with a record of 2-22.

James Valley Christian 3, Mitchell Christian 0

James Valley Christian eased by Mitchell Christian in a triangular held in Mitchell on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-19 and 25-16.

Sam Dowling posted an impressive 13 blocks in the contest to go along with 7 kills. Marissa Brondsema contributed nine aces in the win.

The Golden Eagles were powered by Katlyn Asmus who posted six digs, four kills and three aces. Grace Garrels added 10 digs on the evening.

Freeman Academy/Marion 3, James Valley Christian 0

Freeman Academy/Marion went 2-0 on the night by downing James Valley Christian in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-18 and 25-16.

Chelsey Heeg led the Bobcats as she compiled 20 kills in the victory. Amy Ptak added 33 assists and seven aces, while Emily Heeg accounted for 10 digs.

Rebekah Williams and Miranda Blom sparked James Valley Christian with 28 and 23 assists, respectively. Lauren Rink netted seven kills.

Freeman Academy/Marion finishes the regular season with a 13-10 mark. James Valley Christian ends the season with a record of 10-13.