    DWU women No. 3, men No. 25 in NAIA preseason polls

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 6:07 p.m.

    Both the Dakota Wesleyan University basketball teams cracked the NAIA Division II preseason top-25 polls, released on Tuesday.

    The DWU women are ranked No. 3 in their poll and received 283 points, the highest of any team in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Tigers finished 27-9 last season and qualified for the national tournament.

    The DWU men are ranked No. 25 in their poll and received 55 points. The Tigers finished 23-11 last season and also qualified for the national tournament.

    It was the first time in school history that both teams advanced to nationals in the same season.

