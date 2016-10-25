DWU women No. 3, men No. 25 in NAIA preseason polls
Both the Dakota Wesleyan University basketball teams cracked the NAIA Division II preseason top-25 polls, released on Tuesday.
The DWU women are ranked No. 3 in their poll and received 283 points, the highest of any team in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Tigers finished 27-9 last season and qualified for the national tournament.
The DWU men are ranked No. 25 in their poll and received 55 points. The Tigers finished 23-11 last season and also qualified for the national tournament.
It was the first time in school history that both teams advanced to nationals in the same season.