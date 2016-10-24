Week of Oct. 24 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls
This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. (The football poll is the final poll of the season.) Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week. Records listed are prior to Monday's action.
FOOTBALL
Class 11AAA
1. SF Washington (7) 9-0 39 2
2. SF Roosevelt (1) 8-1 33 1
3. Brandon Valley 6-3 23 4
4. SF O'Gorman 6-3 17 3
5. Aberdeen Central 4-5 6 5
RV: Sioux Falls Lincoln 2
Class 11AA
1. Mitchell (5) 8-1 37 2
2. Harrisburg (3) 7-2 35 1
3. Huron 4-5 22 3
4. Spearfish 5-4 13 4
5. Pierre 4-5 10 RV
RV: Douglas 9, Yankton 1
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (7) 9-0 39 1
2. St. Thomas More (1) 9-0 31 2
3. Madison 8-1 26 3
4. SF Christian 8-1 16 4
5. Dell Rapids 7-2 8 5
Class 11B
1. Winner (8) 8-0 39 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-3 22 5
3. Groton Area 7-1 21 2
4. Tri-Valley 5-3 16 T3
5. Sioux Valley 5-3 13 T3
RV: Parkston 5, Chamberlain 3
Class 9AA
1. Gregory (7) 8-0 39 2
2. Webster Area 8-0 22 3
3. Wolsey-Wessington 7-1 19 4
4. Canistota (1) 7-1 17 1
5. Baltic 8-0 14 5
RV: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6, Bon Homme 2, Chester Area 1
Class 9A
T1. Potter County (4) 8-0 35 3
T1. Warner (3) 8-0 35 2
3. Sully Buttes 7-1 24 1
4. Colman-Egan 7-1 18 4
5. Castlewood/Estelline 7-1 8 T5
Class 9B
1. Corsica-Stickney (6) 8-0 38 1
2. Harding County (1) 8-0 31 2
3. Langford Area (1) 7-1 24 3
4. Colome 7-1 19 4
5. Hamlin 6-2 6 5
RV: Wall 2
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (9) 18-2 45 1
2. Roosevelt 18-9 36 2
3. Stevens 21-7 26 3
4. Mitchell 16-5 19 4
5. Huron 15-7 8 RV
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: O'Gorman 17-12
CLASS A
1. Dakota Valley (7) 25-2 43 1
2. SF Christian (2) 23-4 38 2
3. Custer 31-0 24 4
4. Bon Homme 23-4 20 3
5. Mobridge-Pollock 21-5 10 5
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (9) 28-1 45 1
2. Warner 25-4 35 2
3. Chester Area 20-6 26 3
4. Sully Buttes 26-1 19 4
5. Parker 21-5 10 5