    Week of Oct. 24 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls

    By Daily Republic Sports on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:58 p.m.
    Mitchell's Mandy Schmidt, left, and Carly Haring, right, attempt a block during a prep volleyball match earlier this year at Mitchell High School. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

    This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. (The football poll is the final poll of the season.) Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week. Records listed are prior to Monday's action.

    FOOTBALL

    Class 11AAA

    1. SF Washington (7) 9-0 39 2

    2. SF Roosevelt (1) 8-1 33 1

    3. Brandon Valley 6-3 23 4

    4. SF O'Gorman 6-3 17 3

    5. Aberdeen Central 4-5 6 5

    RV: Sioux Falls Lincoln 2

    Class 11AA

    1. Mitchell (5) 8-1 37 2

    2. Harrisburg (3) 7-2 35 1

    3. Huron 4-5 22 3

    4. Spearfish 5-4 13 4

    5. Pierre 4-5 10 RV

    RV: Douglas 9, Yankton 1

    Class 11A

    1. Tea Area (7) 9-0 39 1

    2. St. Thomas More (1) 9-0 31 2

    3. Madison 8-1 26 3

    4. SF Christian 8-1 16 4

    5. Dell Rapids 7-2 8 5

    Class 11B

    1. Winner (8) 8-0 39 1

    2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-3 22 5

    3. Groton Area 7-1 21 2

    4. Tri-Valley 5-3 16 T3

    5. Sioux Valley 5-3 13 T3

    RV: Parkston 5, Chamberlain 3

    Class 9AA

    1. Gregory (7) 8-0 39 2

    2. Webster Area 8-0 22 3

    3. Wolsey-Wessington 7-1 19 4

    4. Canistota (1) 7-1 17 1

    5. Baltic 8-0 14 5

    RV: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6, Bon Homme 2, Chester Area 1

    Class 9A

    T1. Potter County (4) 8-0 35 3

    T1. Warner (3) 8-0 35 2

    3. Sully Buttes 7-1 24 1

    4. Colman-Egan 7-1 18 4

    5. Castlewood/Estelline 7-1 8 T5

    Class 9B

    1. Corsica-Stickney (6) 8-0 38 1

    2. Harding County (1) 8-0 31 2

    3. Langford Area (1) 7-1 24 3

    4. Colome 7-1 19 4

    5. Hamlin 6-2 6 5

    RV: Wall 2

    VOLLEYBALL

    CLASS AA

    1. Harrisburg (9) 18-2 45 1

    2. Roosevelt 18-9 36 2

    3. Stevens 21-7 26 3

    4. Mitchell 16-5 19 4

    5. Huron 15-7 8 RV

    ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: O'Gorman 17-12

    CLASS A

    1. Dakota Valley (7) 25-2 43 1

    2. SF Christian (2) 23-4 38 2

    3. Custer 31-0 24 4

    4. Bon Homme 23-4 20 3

    5. Mobridge-Pollock 21-5 10 5

    CLASS B

    1. Northwestern (9) 28-1 45 1

    2. Warner 25-4 35 2

    3. Chester Area 20-6 26 3

    4. Sully Buttes 26-1 19 4

    5. Parker 21-5 10 5

