Week of Oct. 24 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls

Mitchell's Mandy Schmidt, left, and Carly Haring, right, attempt a block during a prep volleyball match earlier this year at Mitchell High School. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. (The football poll is the final poll of the season.) Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week. Records listed are prior to Monday's action.