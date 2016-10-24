Kernels dispatch Pierre in three sets

The Kernels had their share of mistakes in the first two sets but met coach Deb Thill's challenge of playing a better third set to earn the win on Senior Night.

"I challenged them there to come out and play hard and to put the game away in three," she said. "Volleyball is a game of runs and after the first part of the match, I think we settled down and did a nice job of passing and getting (setter) Mandy (Schmidt) in system."

The first set turned as the Kernels were down 12-10 and Bridget Thill took the ball at the service line. She would help the Kernels score the next nine points, flipping the deficit into a seven-point lead. The run included a pair of Carly Haring blocks and four kills from Mackenzie Miller.

In the second set, Mitchell broke through a 15-15 stalemate after a couple of Pierre errors and kills from Chelsea Brewster and Haley Burdick. Up 22-20, Miller bookended a Megan Sebert ace with a pair of kills to put Mitchell up two games.

The third set never saw the Kernels trail, leading 10-4 early and forcing an early Govs timeout. Pierre would trim the margin to 20-18 before Mitchell scored five of the next seven points for the win. Mitchell was especially good in the scrambling scenarios Monday, keeping balls alive on defense, in which coach Thill credited the back line players and seniors Lauren Larson and Sebert and Miller.

"They were everywhere back there tonight," Thill said. "I thought they all did a great job."

Mitchell was also dominant up front, as Haley Burdick had six blocks, while Miller, Brewster, Jenna Weich and Carly Haring each had three blocks. Burdick said the key for the Kernels to have success is to get more than one person to the attacker.

"We're better when we get to the hitters and make it tough on them," she said. "We did a nice job of shutting down their hitters tonight."

For the Kernels (17-5, 12-3 ESD), Mackenzie Miller had 11 kills and 17 digs and Chelsea Brewster had nine kills. Lauren Larson had a game-high 21 digs. Mandy Schmidt had 28 set assists.

Pierre (11-12) was led by Elena Svingen who had 13 kills and 10 digs. Hallie Jerome had 16 digs and an ace, while Erika Stout added 22 set assists and an ace. Maddie Reinke and Peyton Pietz each had a block.

Weich said despite Monday being the final regular-season home game, it wasn't too emotional because the Kernels will host a playoff game Nov. 1 and possibly more.

"We know we want to be back here for one, or maybe two more matches," she said. "We want that No. 1 spot back."

Mitchell will get one more test today, heading to No. 1 Harrisburg (18-1) to close the regular season, as the Tigers have already clinched the ESD title. The match is important in the seed-point race in District 3AA, which Mitchell (41.95 points) is leading by a slim margin, just nine-hundredths of a point over Huron (15-7, 41.86 points). The Tigers are at Yankton Tuesday.

"We just have to serve and serve-receive. We have to be aggressive at the net and try to counter their hitters," Thill said of Harrisburg. "They have one loss on the year and they're very good but so are we."

NOTES: The Kernels' four seniors — Larson, Megan Sebert, Weich and Burdick were honored before the match. ... Thill said following a review of the Brookings match film, Brewster finished the match with 23 kills, which ties Miller's 23-kill performance at Watertown Oct. 18 for the most in a single match this season by a Kernel.

Subvarsity

JV: Mitchell won 25-18, 23-25 and 15-7. Maggie Kattner had 13 set assists, seven digs and two kills, while Payton Morgan had seven kills and one block.

Sophomores: Mitchell won 21-25, 25-22 and 15-6.

Freshman A: Mitchell won 25-20 and 27-25

Freshman B: Mitchell won 25-15 and 25-22.