Athlete of the week: Dominguez running the show in Chamberlain

"He's very eager to learn," Rhodes said. "He recognizes where the safety is at and different types of defenses. He is more or less an upper high school or lower level college player with his knowledge of the game. That's his biggest asset—his smarts."

Dominguez's knowledge has shown on the field as 6-foot-1, 160-pound signal caller has passed for 26 touchdowns and 1,586 yards in eight games this year. He has been a big reason why Chamberlain is 6-2 and earned the No. 2 seed in Region 3 in the Class 11B playoffs.

The Cubs will take on Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at 7 p.m. today in Chamberlain.

Entering today's playoff game against the Seahawks, Dominguez is coming off his most-impressive prep game yet—a 18-for-30 passing performance with 333 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-12 win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.

For his efforts on the field, Dominguez has been named The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, a weekly award voted upon the newspaper's sports staff.

Dominguez's 333 passing yards broke the school record of 275 passing yards in a game, set by Steve Michels in a 1974 contest against Miller.

"He doesn't really care about records or anything like that. He wants the team to do well," Rhodes said. "He wants to win games and that's what it's all about."

Last week's performance against Cheyenne-Eagle Butte was fourth time Dominguez passed for five touchdowns in a game. He accomplished the feat against Crow Creek, Todd County and St. Francis.

"There's many games where he's had games like that," Rhodes said about last week's win. "He'll make decisions at the line scrimmage and it's not just the deep ball that's working for us. It's yards after the catch that rack up the yards for him."

Rhodes credited Dominguez for working constantly with assistant coaches to learn as much about the offense as he could after Chamberlain's 2015 season ended.

"He gains confidence in himself after every game," Rhodes said. "He started the season on a really high note because the offseason really helped him."

He also added the sophomore quarterback has benefitted from strong offensive line play and a deep group of wide receivers.

As the Cubs head into today's playoff game against the Seahawks, who are ranked No. 2 in this week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls, Rhodes said he expects Dominguez and company to open some eyes around the state.

"We're very hungry and motivated," Rhodes said. "I think we're going to play very well. I know they'll be ready, but I don't think they understand the type of team we have."