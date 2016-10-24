After today's games, the eight remaining teams will be re-seeded and will play on Oct. 31 in the quarterfinals.

Here's a preview of the 12 Mitchell-area playoff games set for today.

Class 11B

Parkston at Winner

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Parkston 5-3, Winner 8-0

Preview: For a second consecutive season, the Trojans and the Warriors will meet in the opening round of the playoffs. Winner won the first-round matchup 46-0 in Winner in 2015.

After losses to Tea Area and Tri-Valley in the first two weeks, Parkston has won five of its last six games, including giving Groton Area its first loss on Oct. 20 in a 34-14 victory. The only loss in that span came at home against Winner, a 48-16 contest on Oct. 7. The Trojans count on running backs Kyler Holzbauer, Blake Bietz and Dawson Semmler to team up with quarterback Kellan Culbert to move the ball on offense.

The Warriors, ranked No. 1 all season in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll, have outscored their opponents 426-22, won the last 20 games and have recorded six shutouts. Winner has held teams to 50 yards of offense or less in six of their eight games this season and are averaging 333 yards per game. Running backs Cameron Kuil, Riley Calhoon and Kayleb Brozik have run well behind a strong offensive line that has given quarterback Drew DeMers time to pass.

McCook Central/Montrose at Tri-Valley

Time: 7 p.m., at Colton.

Records: MCM (4-4), Tri-Valley (4-4)

Preview: Despite only being separated by 26 miles and being located in the same regions, the FIghting Cougars and the No. 4-ranked Mustangs did not play during the regular season. MCM has averaged 16.9 points per game and has allowed 15.1 points on defense per game but rolls into the playoffs off a 50-12 pounding of Sisseton. The Fighting Cougars were eliminated in the first round of the 2015 playoffs by Sioux Valley.

Five of Tri-Valley's games this season were against Class 11A teams and the Mustangs were 3-0 against Class 11B opponents. The Mustangs, who took second place a year ago in Class 11B, pushed Sioux Falls Christian to the brink in their regular season finale 25-22 in Colton.

The teams met in the first round of the 2014 playoffs, with MCM winning 14-7.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Chamberlain

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: BEE (5-3), Chamberlain (6-2)

In another repeat matchup from the 2015 Class 11B first round, the Seahawks will travel to Chamberlain for a trip to the 11B quarterfinal round. Last year, BEE doubled up the Cubs 36-18.

The Cubs employ a spread passing attack, led by quarterback Jazz Dominguez, who has thrown for 26 touchdowns this season. Chamberlain's two losses came on the road at Winner and at Aberdeen Roncalli, with the Cubs—receiving votes in the final sportswriters' poll—averaging 45.3 points per game.

BEE is in the playoffs for the second straight time as an 11-man team, last year bowing out to Groton Area in the quarterfinals. The No. 2-ranked Seahawks have three losses, all to Class 11A teams with a combined record of 22-5 (Tea Area, Sioux Falls Christian and West Central). For the Seahawks, running back Cole Gassman has carried the load, rushing for 924 yards and nine touchdowns this season. In all, BEE is averaging 225 rushing yards a game and holding opponents to just 12 points per contest. Colton Plagmann has made 95 tackles for the season. The team is averaging 21.5 points per game, while allowing an average of 12 points on defense.

Class 9AA

Canistota at Chester Area

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Canistota (7-1), Chester Area (7-1)

Only one other game today will feature more combined wins in the regular season, as both the Hawks and the Flyers enter with identical 7-1 records. (Undefeated and 8-0 Warner hosts 7-1 Castlewood/Estelline in the 9A playoffs, with a combined 15 wins.) The game also features two of the highest scoring teams in nine-man football, with Canistota averaging 48.8 points per game and Chester Area posting nearly 42 points per contest.

Canistota, who is the reigning champions in Class 9A, moved up to 9AA this season and added a co-op with Freeman. The No. 5-ranked Hawks had a 19-game win streak dating back to last season snapped Oct. 20 with a 15-12 home loss to Bon Homme. Quarterback Scott Jolley leads the offense, while running backs Austin Thu and Jacob White Lance have led the Hawks' rushing attack, paved by South Dakota State University commit Xavier Ward.

The Flyers, who lost their only game of the year Sept. 9 at home against Baltic 28-25, built a propensity to run the football, averaging about 300 yards rushing per game, with Devin Eppard and Brent Anderson as the primary ballcarriers.

The teams had two common opponents, with both teams beating Howard and Alcester-Hudson.

Kimball/White Lake at Wolsey-Wessington

Time: 6:30 p.m., at Wolsey

Records: KWL (4-4), W-W (7-1)

The No. 3-ranked Warbirds begin their Class 9AA title defense with a pesky Kimball/White Lake team that has already shown it can play with the best teams in the state. KWL finished the year 4-4, assuring itself a playoff berth with a 36-8 road win at Platte-Geddes on Oct. 20. In its four losses this season, two of those were decided by two points, with losses at Sully Buttes and at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central.

The WiLdKats are led by running back Seth Kirsch, who racked up 117 yards and one touchdown in the win over Platte-Geddes last week. On the season, KWL has outscored its opponents 224-167.

The Warbirds are led by Darian Ogunjemilusi, who had 234 yards and five rushing touchdowns in the Warbirds' season finale Oct. 14 against WWSSC.

Bon Homme at Mount Vernon/Plankinton

Time: 7 p.m. at Mount Vernon

Records: Bon Homme 5-3, MVP 7-1

Expect some scoring in the Class 9AA opening round playoff game today in Mount Vernon, as both teams have exhibited an ability to score in bunches. The Titans, in the playoffs for the second straight year, have outscored opponents 383-170 this year. Both teams received votes in the final South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll of the season.

MVP and Bon Homme have played common opponents Kimball/White Lake and Menno/Marion. Both teams defeated Menno/Marion, while MVP topped Kimball/White Lake 28-14 on Sept. 2 and Bon Homme fell to the WiLdKats 30-23 on Sept. 16.

The Titans have been led by quarterback Hayden Schmidt and running backs Devin Rihanek, Dane Rihanek and Tanner Risseeuw.

For the Cavaliers, Chase Kortan is the team's main threat both at running back and wide receiver, while quarterback Bryce Scieszinski directs the offense under center.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central at Gregory

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: W/WS/SC 5-3, Gregory 8-0

Two years removed from a state championship, Gregory has a chance to do it once more. The Gorillas enter the postseason as one of three unbeaten teams in Class 9AA along with Webster Area and Baltic. The Gorillas, ranked No. 1 in the sportswriters poll, have posted impressive wins over seven playoff teams, including notable victories over Bon Homme (32-7), Wolsey-Wessington (40-36) and Kimball/White Lake (36-7). Gregory also earned a 32-6 win over Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 32-6 on Sept. 30 in Gregory. In eight games, the Gorillas have outscored opponents 311-95.

The Blackhawks are coming off a 52-8 win over Hitchcock-Tulare last week in Forestburg and are averaging 32.7 points per game and allowing 27.6 points per game.

The rematch of 2014 Class 9AA state championship game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Gregory.

Class 9A

Platte-Geddes at Scotland

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: Scotland 4-4, P-G 2-6

Scotland looks to right its ship in the playoffs. The Highlanders, who made the state semifinals a year ago, started the year at 4-0 before four straight losses to Chester Area, Gayville-Volin, Corsica-Stickney and Colome. Scotland is averaging 25.1 points per game and seeks to get the offense going at home today.

The Black Panthers are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014, when they lost in the first round of the 9AA playoffs. Platte-Geddes shown an ability to run the ball, led by backs Xavier Marshall and Peyton Nelson, earning wins over Kadoka Area and Sunshine Bible Academy. The Black Panthers are averaging 21 points per game, while allowing nearly 34 per contest.

Newell at Hanson

Time: 6 p.m., at Alexandria

Records: Newell 2-6, Hanson 2-6

Of the 32 games to be played today, Newell has the longest trip to take on their first round opponent, traveling 339 miles to Alexandria for a Class 9A matchup.

The Beavers are the No. 2 seed out of Region 3B and only have two wins over Platte-Geddes (44-32) and Menno/Marion (36-6). Hanson has been outscored 310-144 in eight games this year. In a 40-14 loss to Howard last week, the Beavers managed just 129 yards of offense, while Landon Sapp had a 62-yard kickoff return touchdown.

The Irrigators are led by senior running back Lane Schuelke, who has run for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns. Newell, who earned the playoff spot over Kadoka Area on the strength of its opponents, had a 28-14 win over McLaughlin on Sept. 2 and a 41-14 win over Timber Lake on Sept. 30 for the lone wins this season. They've struggled to score this season, scoring 12.2 points per game, while allowing 42.1 points per game.

Class 9B

Alcester-Hudson at Howard

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: A-H 3-5, Howard 3-5

Against the odds, the Howard Tigers have managed to reach the playoffs despite a roster of less than 15 players. The Tigers have turned it on as of late, winning three out of their last four games.

Howard's 40-14 win over Class 9A opponent Hanson last week secured the Tigers their first playoff berth since winning the state title in 2014. Michael Hofer had five rushing touchdowns in the win for the Tigers.

The Cubs have three wins over Viborg-Hurley (28-0), Irene-Wakonda (36-22) and Avon (46-8), while Howard's wins came against Burke/South Central (52-12), Menno Marion (46-0) and Hanson.

Burke/South Central at Corsica-Stickney

Time: 7 p.m., at Corsica

Records: BSC 3-5, C-S 8-0

In another first-round playoff matchup from a year ago, the Jaguars will meet the Cougars once more in the postseason. Corsica-Stickney won last year's battle 32-18 in Corsica.

The No. 1-ranked Jaguars were a state semifinalist in 2015 but are the No. 2 overall seed this time around in the playoffs, meaning C-S will have home-field advantage throughout the 2016 playoffs if they can advance. It's been largely the defense doing the trick for the Jaguars, as C-S has allowed just 26 points this season, the fewest in Class 9B. On offense, Corsica-Stickney has scored 381 points, or 47.6 points per game, second only to Harding County for most points scored.

The Cougars are led by Vladik Johnson, who has 706 all-purpose yards this season and has scored 10 rushing touchdowns and leads the defense in tackles with 60.

De Smet at Colome

Time: 7 p.m.

Records: De Smet 3-5, Colome 7-1

Since a 16-14 loss at Corsica-Stickney in the season's opening week, it's been a strong season for the Cowboys from Colome, who draw non-region opponent De Smet in the first round. Ranked No. 4 in the sportswriters' poll, Colome has allowed just 30 points all season, while averaging 43.5 points during the regular season, which the Cowboys finished on a seven-game win streak. Quarterback Layton Thieman has been a key linchpin for the Cowboys, throwing for four touchdowns in last week's win over Scotland, while Kelly O'Bryan and Chase Dufek have been leading rushers for the Cowboys, who played in the 9B semifinals a year ago and fell 28-22 to Harding County.

The Bulldogs, made the 9B semifinals last season, defeated Deubrook Area, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland and Elkton-Lake Benton in 2016 to earn a 3-5 record. De Smet is averaging 20.3 points per game in the regular season and the Bulldogs will try to get the ball into the hands of Zach Wolkow, who had 233 yards and two touchdowns in the win over ORR.