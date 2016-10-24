Area high school volleyball roundup: Jaguars outlast Golden Eagles

Set scores were 20-25, 25-21, 14-25, 26-24 and 15-13.

Courtney Menning led the Jaguars in the comeback victory, recording 15 kills, three blocks, three digs and one ace. Bridget Burke added nine kills and two aces, while Hannah Matzner had two kills and three blocks. Kassidy Clark chipped in 18 assists, two digs and one ace.

For Mitchell Christian, Kaitlyn Asmus had 14 kills and 10 digs for a double-double, while Grace Garrels added eight kills, 25 digs and two aces. Erica Thompson had 25 assists and two aces in the loss.

Corsica-Stickney concludes its regular season at 3-19 and Mitchell Christian ended the regular season at 2-20.

Menno 3, Scotland 1

MENNO — Menno claimed a victory over Scotland on Monday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Set scores were 25-12, 16-25, 25-20 and 25-19.

Paige Heckenlaible had a big night as she racked up 14 digs, seven kills, five aces and four blocks. Hailey Fergen added nine digs and assisted on 13 points for the Wolves.

Scotland received quality contributions from Taylor Bietz and Taylor Gall. Bietz posted 23 assists, 10 digs and two kills, while Gall put up 15 kills and 12 digs.

Menno won the JV game 2-0.

Menno ends its regular season with a record of 12-11. Scotland finishes the season with a 7-19 mark.

Avon 3, Gayville-Volin 0

GAYVILLE — Avon ended its season on a high note by taking down Gayville-Volin in three straight sets on Monday night.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-23 and 25-12.

Kacie Mudder had 13 digs, three aces and four kills in the contest. Livi Jurrens added 10 kills, while Hanna Powers contributed 15 assists.

No stats were reported for Gayville-Volin.

Avon won the JV contest 2-1.

Avon finishes the regular season with a record of 11-12. Gayville-Volin finishes the season with a 17-11 mark.

Parker 3, Howard 0

HOWARD — Parker defeated Howard in three sets on Monday night behind a dominating performance by Gabby Herlyn.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-19 and 25-20.

Despite the short match, Herlyn amassed 19 kills and five kills in the contest. MaKenzie Dean posted 38 assists in the victory for Parker.

Cayla Koepsell put together a sound effort for Howard as she compiled nine blocks and five kills. Hilary Albrecht added five blocks in the loss.

Parker finishes the regular season with a 22-5 record. Howard (12-11) concludes its regular season on Thursday in Colman against Colman-Egan.

Madison 3, Parkston 1

PARKSTON — Madison capped its season with a victory as they defeated Parkston in four sets on Monday night.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-18.

Madison was led by Jessi Giles and Olivia Rud. Giles posted 19 kills, 25 digs and four aces in the contest, while Rud added 18 kills, seven aces and six digs on the night.

Sammi Murthi tallied 26 assists and nine digs for the Trojans. Taylor Akre registered 10 kills, six digs and three blocks in the loss.

Madison ends the regular season with a 19-8 record. Parkston concludes regular season play with a record of (16-13).

Wagner 3, Burke/South Central 0

WAGNER — Wagner collected a victory in its regular season finale by downing Burke/South Central in straight sets on Monday night.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-17 and 25-18.

Jensen Holzbauer sparked the Red Raiders by compiling 18 kills and 13 digs in the victory. Kristan Soukup pitched in 15 digs, while Sierra Juffer racked up 32 assists.

Taylee Indahl and Tressa Bull both posted seven kills in the loss for the Cougars. Madison Wischmann registered 11 assists.

Wagner ends the regular season with an 18-11 mark. Burke/South Central (16-10) hosts Lyman on Thursday in Burke.

Lyman 3, Stanley County 0

FORT PIERRE — Lyman picked up a 3-0 road victory over Stanley County on Monday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 29-27 and 25-10.

Shelby Schindler ignited the Raider offense with 22 kills in the victory. Hanna Thiry chipped in 16 assists, while Carly Uthe registered 17 assists of her own.

No individual statistics were reported for Stanley County.

Lyman (21-7) plays Burke/South Central in Burke on Thursday. Stanley County (12-8) plays in the Wall Triangular on Thursday.

Ethan 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

TRIPP — Kacey Bartscher sparked the Rustlers to a 3-0 victory over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Monday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-13 and 25-11.

Bartscher netted 40 assists, 11 digs and four aces in the contest for Ethan. Karly Gustafson tallied 23 kills and 11 digs, while Ellie Hohn logged 25 digs and 11 kills.

Tripp-Delmont Armour received 13 digs and three kills from Brianna Stoebner. Alexis Gregerson added 14 digs.

Ethan (18-4) plays Platte-Geddes in Platte on Thursday. Tripp-Delmont/Armour ends the regular season with a mark of 5-19.

Hitchcock-Tulare 3, Wessington Springs 1

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Hitchcock-Tulare bested Wessington Springs in four sets on Monday night.

Set scores were 18-25, 25-16, 25-14 and 25-23.

Erin Barrie led the Patriot offense with 14 kills and 15 digs. April Hamilton was credited with 10 kills and two blocks for Hitchcock-Tulare.

Whitney Reider accumulated 31 assists on the night, while Talli Heim accounted for 10 kills and seven aces for Wessington Springs.

Hitchcock-Tulare (16-10) hosts Northwestern in Tulare on Thursday night. Wessington Springs (7-18) plays Gregory on Friday in Wessington Springs.

Winner 3, Platte-Geddes 1

WINNER — Winner earned a home victory over Platte-Geddes in prep volleyball action on Monday night.

Set scores 25-23, 25-18, 10-25 and 25-18.

Alexis Richey and Gracie Littau formed a dynamite defensive duo for Winner as they compiled 32 and 33 digs on the night, respectively. The Warriors received a strong outing from Abby Marts in the victory as she added 14 kills and 10 digs.

Alexis Peterson accounted for 26 digs and 19 kills in the loss for the Black Panthers. Jada Nelson chipped in 23 digs and 11 kills.

Platte-Geddes won the JV match 2-0.

Winner (10-16) hosts Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Thursday. Platte-Geddes (15-11) plays Ethan on Thursday in Platte.

Kimball/White Lake 3, Colome 1

KIMBALL — Brenna Blasius and Darby Deffenbaugh each had double-doubles as Kimball/White Lake closed out the regular season with a 3-1 win over Colome in prep volleyball action on Monday in Kimball.

Set scores were 27-25, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-17.

Blasius recorded 12 kills, 15 digs and eight aces, while Deffenbaugh had 23 assists and 14 digs.

Grace Konechne added 14 kills and Carly Beckmann had six kills and two blocks

For Colome, Callie Heath had 13 kills, two blocks and eight digs, while Kaydee Heath had three aces, seven kills, one block and 12 digs in the loss.

Kimball/White Lake won the JV game 2-1 and finishes the regular season 18-5. Colome concludes regular season play with a mark of 12-14.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1

PLANKINTON — Despite dropping the first set, Mount Vernon/Plankinton picked a 3-1 prep volleyball win over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Monday night in Plankinton.

Set scores were 18-25, 25-12, 25-16 and 25-23.

For MVP, Erin Denning had 32 set assists, 15 digs and three aces. Destiney Haak had 12 kills, Katlyn Briggs had four blocks and Camie Walz had 27 digs.

For SCW, Myah Selland had 10 kills and three blocks. Kayla Olson had 24 assists and Kyla Morgan had two aces and 20 digs.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (14-12) ends the regular season Thursday at Winner. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket finishes the regular season with a record of 18-6.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3, Gregory 0

LAKE ANDES — Taylor Gray helped propel the Thunder to a straight set victory over Gregory on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-9 and 25-22.

Gray amassed 25 assists, 14 digs and three kills in the contest. Beulah Black Cloud added 12 kills and 11 digs, and Megan Mudder totaled 16 digs and nine kills for ACDC.

In the loss for the Gorillas, Maddie Eklund put up 23 digs and Alexa Hannahs contributed 13 assists.

Gregory won the JV match 2-1.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian concludes the regular season at 13-15. Gregory (8-18) plays Wessington Springs on Friday in Wessington Springs.

Canistota 3, Freeman 1

CANISTOTA — Canistota recovered from a slow start to earn a prep volleyball victory at home over Freeman on Monday night.

Set scores were 21-25, 25-15, 25-6 and 25-17.

Kalli Ortman helped boost the Hawks with 13 digs and 12 kills. Cassidy Keller added 15 digs in the win.

Freeman was led by Jamie Glanzer's 17 kills. Ashley Glanzer pitched in nine digs and six kills for the Flyers.

Freeman won the JV match 2-0.

Canistota finishes the regular season with a record of 14-8. Freeman (8-12) plays Alcester-Hudson on Thursday in Alcester.

Hanson 3, McCook Central/Montrose 1

SALEM — Hanson proved too much for McCook Central/Montrose, as the Beavers prevailed in four sets on Monday night in prep volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-23, 28-30 and 26-24.

Hanson received 19 kills from Ashley Moe in the contest. Hannah Marquardt posted 31 digs, while Tayah Waldera was credited with 30 assists for the Beavers.

The Fighting Cougars received 13 kills and eight digs from Danielle Hansen. Morgan Koepsell netted 12 kills, six digs and four blocks in the loss.

Hanson (21-4) plays Freeman Academy/Marion on Thursday in Marion. McCook Central/Montrose ends the regular season with a 15-9 record.

Jones County 3, Chamberlain 0

MURDO — Jones County defeated Chamberlain on Monday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-19 and 25-22.

No individual statistics were reported.

Jones County finishes the regular season with a mark of 7-19. Chamberlain ends the regular season with an 8-18 record.

Monday's statewide scores

Alcester-Hudson def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Gregory, 25-18, 25-9, 25-22

Avon def. Gayville-Volin, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12

Baltic def. Flandreau, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Beresford def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 17-25, 29-31, 25-20, 15-12

Bison def. Harding County, 21-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-11

Canistota def. Freeman, 21-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-17

Chester def. Arlington, 27-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-6

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 16-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-11

DeSmet def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11

Deubrook def. Florence/Henry, 25-15, 13-25, 25-19, 22-25, 21-19

Douglas def. Belle Fourche, 25-23, 25-19, 27-25

Ethan def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11

Faith def. Newell, 25-10, 25-5, 25-18

Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21

Hanson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-22, 25-23, 28-30, 26-24

Herreid/Selby Area def. Ipswich, 18-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12

Jones County def. Chamberlain, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 27-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-17

Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

Lyman def. Stanley County, 25-21, 29-27, 25-10

Madison def. Parkston, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Menno def. Scotland, 25-12, 16-25, 25-20, 25-19

Milbank Area def. Groton Area, 18-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 15-13

Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9

Mitchell def. Pierre, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 18-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-23

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-12, 25-3

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 25-18, 27-25

Parker def. Howard, 25-10, 25-19, 25-20

Philip def. New Underwood, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17

Pine Ridge def. Edgemont, 25-23, 21-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-12

Potter County def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-7, 25-18, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Kadoka Area, 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11

Redfield/Doland def. Clark/Willow Lake, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 26-24, 25-3, 25-12

Sioux Valley def. Garretson, 25-5, 25-16, 25-13

Spearfish def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 16-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9

Timber Lake def. Edmunds Central, 25-9, 25-5, 25-9

Wagner def. Burke/South Central, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18

Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-11, 25-11, 25-8

West Central def. Tri-Valley, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18

White River def. St. Francis Indian, 25-18, 25-23, 25-19

Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-23, 25-18, 10-25, 25-18

Wolsey-Wessington def. Lake Preston, 25-23, 25-15, 25-17