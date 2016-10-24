Wagner wins SESD tournament

In the championship match, Jensen Holzbauer led Wagner with 16 digs and 14 kills. Faith Tyler tallied 10 kills for the Red Raiders. Sierra Juffer added 14 digs and 30 assists in the win. Kayli Kocer and Kristan Soukup both had three aces.

Jeni Schmidt led Bon Homme with 18 digs, 13 kills and three blocks. Sierra Mesman added 15 digs, 14 kills and five blocks. Deann Jelsma dished out 30 assists and had one ace.

In Wagner's semifinal win over Parkston, Holzbauer had another double-double with 12 kills and 14 digs. Tyler registered 10 digs and eight kills. Juffer contributed 23 assists, while Soukup and Carolyn Blaha both had two blocks.

Parkston's Sammi Murtha had 10 digs, eight assists and two blocks. Paige Semmler added 10 kills for the Trojans.

In Bon Homme's semifinal win over Platte-Geddes, Schmidt had 15 kills, 20 digs, two blocks and one ace. Mesman also reached a double-double with 15 kills and 13 digs, to go along with one block. Jelsma dished out 23 assists for the Cavaliers.

Jada Nelson had seven kills and six blocks for the Black Panthers. Hallie Hallock added 10 assists, two blocks and one ace for Platte-Geddes.

Holzbauer, Juffer and Tyler were on the all-tournament for Wagner. Jelsma, Mesman and Schmidt made the all-tournament team for Bon Homme.

Murtha and Semmler were on the team for Parkston, while Nelson and Alexis Peterson made the squad for Platte-Geddes.

Other players on the all-tournament included: Destiney Haak (Mount Vernon/Plankinton), Taylee Indahl (Burke/South Central), Alexis Richey (Winner), Shannon Fanning (Scotland), Alayne Daly (Chamberlain) and Maddie Eklund (Gregory).

Bon Homme went undefeated in Pool A play with wins over Mount Vernon/Plankinton (25-13, 21-25, 25-20), Gregory (25-20, 25-16), Wagner (19-25, 25-20, 25-10) and Scotland (25-15, 25-6).

Wagner also went undefeated in Pool A play with victories over Mount Vernon/Plankinton (25-20, 25-11), Gregory (25-8, 25-12) and Scotland (25-16, 25-8).

Parkston won all its Pool B play matches over Winner (25-6, 25-22), Chamberlain (25-15, 25-21), Platte-Geddes (25-18, 25-19) and Burke/South Central (28-26, 25-23).

Platte-Geddes won all its Pool B play matches over Winner (17-25, 25-13, 25-18), Burke/South Central (25-14, 25-22) and Chamberlain (25-12, 25-9).