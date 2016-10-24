Mitchell places 11th, 13th at state event

Sioux Falls Washington was the Grand Champion in the Dance competition with 289.17 points, while Brandon Valley was the Grand Champion in the Cheer competition with 268 points.

Mitchell was 11th in the Dance portion with 216.17 points and 13th in the Cheer competition with 204.50 points.

Mitchell finished sixth in the kick portion of the Dance competition with 227 points. The Kernels went eighth in the hip hop and 13th in the pom.

Mitchell placed 14th in the stunt/tumble portion of the Cheer competition.