Tigers swept by Hastings

Set scores were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-17.

DWU came within four points in the first set, but the Broncos pulled away late, taking set one 25-16. Hastings overcame a 9-8 deficit in set two, topping the Tigers 25-22. In set three, the Tigers jumped out to a 3-1 advantage, but the Broncos rallied to take the finale, 25-17.

Lauren Tadlock tallied eight kills and seven digs, while Dana Misiaszek added five kills and 15 digs. Setter Michelle Van Epps pitched in 28 assists and 11 digs, good for a double-double. Taylor Spence recorded 20 digs in the loss.

The Tigers (16-11, 3-9 GPAC) visit Dordt College for a GPAC match at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.