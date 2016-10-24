DWU teams blanked by Broncos

The Broncos jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and was able to put the Tigers away with four more goals in the second half in the women's match.

Alyssa Weidler and Skylar Forgey tallied a shot on goal in the loss. Senior Kira Miller recorded 10 saves in the net. Hastings outshot DWU 32-2.

Hastings scored early and often, recording three goals in the first half and two in the second. There were no shots on goal recorded by DWU. Goalie Gaston Miteff tallied six saves in the loss. The Broncos outshot the Tigers 36-0.

The DWU soccer teams host Dordt College on Wednesday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell. The women's match is at 5:30 p.m. and the men's match is at 8 p.m.