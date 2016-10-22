DWU smothers Northwestern

Thanks to a strong defensive effort, the Tigers took down the Red Raiders 44-27 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference football game.

"Our defense was phenomenal today," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "They played extremely hard and pinned their ears back and made a lot of plays for us. That was critical for us today."

DWU (6-2, 4-1 GPAC) and Northwestern (3-4, 3-2) both entered with high-powered offenses. They combined for 924 yards of total offense on Saturday. The two offensive units went back-and-forth early as DWU held a slim 14-13 lead in the second quarter.

However, the Tigers' defense then kept Northwestern scoreless until the fourth quarter.

"It felt great in the first half," Ratermann said. "We were clicking on all cylinders. I thought we were all communicating well. We were all fitting our gaps, doing everything right."

Ratermann and fellow defensive linemen Brady Mudder and Zack Clement terrorized Northwestern College's offensive front all day. Northwestern's offensive line had allowed just eight sacks entering the game. The Tigers had four on Saturday.

"I thought they really attacked well," Cimpl said. "Northwestern hasn't given up many sacks, hasn't turned the ball over many times and there's a lot of times we had to step up."

Mudder stepped up with three tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. Ratermann recorded five tackles, half a sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Clement added three tackles (1.5 for loss), 1 1/2 sacks and one fumble recovery.

"They did a great job defensively," Northwestern College coach Matt McCarty said. "They did an outstanding job of just making our quarterbacks uncomfortable and it really messed up the rhythm of our offense."

DWU's offense found its rhythm again on Saturday, to the tune of 477 total yards. Quarterback Dillon Turner passed for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Kodi Larson hauled in six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Hayden Adams caught nine passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense gave DWU's offense prime field position most of the day, thanks to three forced fumbles that the offense turned into 14 points.

"I had a lot of confidence in them," Adams said about DWU's defense. "The DBs, the linebackers, the D-linemen. They all played well."

On Northwestern's second offensive possession, it was pinned back at its own one-yard line and Northwestern quarterback Jonathan Kodama couldn't handle the shotgun snap. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Ratermann then recovered the football in the end zone for his first career touchdown and the game's first points.

"There is so much energy on the sidelines when that happens," Ratermann said. "It just feels good to get that kind of momentum on our side."

Ratermann and Mudder teamed up for another turnover in the second quarter, with Mudder forcing the fumble and Ratermann recovering it.

"They had a lot of momentum shifters for us and that helps the offense perform," Adams said.

One play later, Turner hit Livingston for a 32-yard touchdown to go ahead 14-7. The offense kept the momentum going as Turner threw back-to-back touchdown strikes to Larson (58 yards) and Adams (18 yards).

DWU led 28-13 at halftime and Gus Haskell tacked on a 22-yard field goal to make it 31-13 heading into the fourth quarter.

After DWU's Tyrel Haley scored on a botched punt snap, the Red Raiders got back in the game with two straight scores to make it 37-27 with 6:47 left. Northwestern could have cut the deficit to eight, but it missed failed to score the two-point conversion.

"I am proud of how our guys competed," McCarty said. "We just can't make mistakes against a really good football team and that hurt us today."

The Tigers added one final score, a Turner to Adams 15-yard touchdown and then they ran out the clock after Northwestern turned the ball over on downs.

The Tigers will host No. 4 Morningside College next Saturday at Joe Quintal Field. Morningside College defeated Briar Cliff 70-0 on Saturday.

Game Notes: Kodama left the game with a leg injury in the second half. Kodama has been battling with injuries the last few weeks, said McCarty. Craig Bruinsma played in his place and passed for 168 yards and two touchdowns. "We felt our best chance was going with Craig and he did a really good job," McCarty said. . . . Larson (collarbone) left the game as well for the Tigers, but Cimpl did not know the extent of the injury afterward. . . . DWU running back Jonny Withrow (hand) did not play.