Area Class B runners finish strong at state meet

Burke/South Central's Kray Person finished second and Gregory's Aaron Voigt finished third in the Class B boys race, behind Bison's Daniel Burkhalter, who won the race for a second consecutive year. Burkhalter ran 16 minutes, 30.84 seconds, followed by Person in second in 17:13.15 and Voigt in 17:33.72. James Valley Christian won the team competition with 23 points.

Freeman Academy/Marion finished second as a team with 34 points, led by a sixth place finish from senior Dane Allison and Thaniel Schroeder was 12th individually. Mitchell Christian's Alec Nelson earned all-state honors with his 18th place finish at the state meet, finishing in 18:23.61. After a couple of Freeman runners mistakenly ran part of the Class AA boys race, the Flyers' Dalton Bodewitz rallied to finish 25th in the Class B boys race. Burke/South Central placed fifth with 64 points and MCS was 14th in the 20-team Class B field.

In the Class B girls race, Mitchell Christian's Adaya Plastow led all area runners with her 12th place finish, gathering all-state honors in a run of 20:49.36. Gayville-Volin's Laura Nelson cruised to the individual state title in 18:38.88 and Ipswich won its seventh consecutive state title as a team with 20 points. Also placing in the top-25 was Lacey Person of Burke/South Central, who ran 20th and Canistota's Kara Roshone was 21st.

Byers takes fourth in Class A girls race

Chamberlain's Ella Byers took fourth place in the girls Class A race, running 19:08.55, coming up just short in her repeat state title bid. Eighth-grader Haleigh Timmer, of St. Thomas More, shocked the field with her winning time of 18:36.39.

Custer was able to repeat as state champions with a score of 62 and Winner Area reached the medal stand as a team, taking sixth place with 124 points. The Warriors got a strong run from seventh-grader Sidda Schuyler, who ran seventh in 19:25.37. Lorna Gregerson was an all-state finisher for Mount Vernon/Plankinton in 16th place, along with Wagner's Alcista Dion (18th) and Ethan/Parkston's Lindsey Roth (22nd).

In the boys race, West Central's Derick Peters won in 15:37.67 and helping the Trojans to second place as a team. Sioux Falls Christian was the team champions with 42 points. Area finishers in the top-25 included Jonah Murtha, as the Ethan/Parkston senior finished 20th overall.

Mitchell's day met with struggles in Class AA

The day did not go as planned for the Mitchell cross country team, as the boys and girls teams ended up in the back of the pack.

On the boys side, Mitchell was 15th of 16 teams, as Sioux Falls Lincoln won the team title with 29 points, led by Gabe Peters' winning run of 16:05.73. The Kernels best finish was by Jacob Jarding, as the junior finished 67th in 18:59.76. Kelton Vincent was 74th (19:07.07) and Lucas Moller was 76th (19:08.91) as the three were the lone Kernels in the top-100.

In the girls race, senior Mary Krause was forced to slow down before reaching the finish line, ending her bid to be in the top-25. She finished 74th in 21:56.40, followed by TyAnn Hart's 75th place finish.

The Kernels were last in the 16-team field, as Sioux Falls Lincoln won the team title. Courtney Klatt won the individual race in 18:38.58.

For more coverage on Saturday's races, check back with mitchellrepublic.com and see Monday's print edition of The Daily Republic.