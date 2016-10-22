DWU downs Northwestern

DWU and Northwestern College combined for 924 yards of total offense. However, the Tigers' defense kept the Red Raiders scoreless for most of the game and withstood a late charge to secure the win.

Dillon Turner passed for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Kodi Larson hauled in six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Hayden Adams caught nine passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

DWU's defensive front held Northwestern quarterback Jonathan Kodama in check for most of the game. He passed for 181 yards before leaving with an injury in the second half.

DWU defensive linemen Brady Mudder and Cohl Ratermann led the defensive charge. Mudder finished with three tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup. Ratermann recorded five tackles, half a sack, one forced fumble and scored the game's first touchdown on fumble recovery in the end zone.

DWU led 28-13 at halftime. The Red Raiders rallied to cut the DWU lead to 37-27 with 6:47 left, but the Tigers ran out the clock and added a late Turner-to-Adams score to reach the final margin.

DWU improves to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in GPAC play. The Tigers will host No. 4 Morningside College next Saturday at Joe Quintal Field.