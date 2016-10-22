Recommended for you

Mitchell (8-1) will host Sturgis (0-9) in the first round game at Joe Quintal Field, which will start one hour earlier than the traditional 7 p.m. start time, due to the distance the Scoopers will travel for the game.

Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for students. Because the game is a South Dakota High School Activities Association event, no MHS activity passes will be accepted.

Additional start times for area games were announced Thursday and can be found below. All times are Central time. This story will be updated as more information is announced.

Class 11AAA (games on Thursday, Oct. 27)

No. 8 Rapid City Stevens (3-6) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington (9-0), 4:30 p.m., at Howard Wood Field.

No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln (3-6) at No. 2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (8-1), 7:30 p.m., at Howard Wood Field.

No. 6 Rapid City Central (3-6) at No. 3 Brandon Valley (6-3), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Aberdeen Central (4-5) at No. 4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman (6-3), 6 p.m.

Class 11AA (games on Thursday, Oct. 27)

No. 8 Sturgis (0-9) at No. 1 Mitchell (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Yankton (3-6) at No. 2 Harrisburg (7-2), TBD.

No. 6 Huron (4-5) at No. 3 Spearfish (5-4), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Pierre (4-5) at No. 4 Douglas (4-5), 7 p.m., in Box Elder.

Class 11A (games on Thursday, Oct. 27)

No. 8 West Central (5-4) at No. 1 Tea Area (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Hot Springs (7-2) at No. 2 St. Thomas More (9-0), TBD, in Rapid City.

No. 6 Milbank Area (6-3) at No. 3 Madison (8-1),

No. 5 Dell Rapids (7-2) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian (8-1).

Class 11B (games on Tuesday, Oct. 25)

Region 1:

No. 4 Redfield/Doland (2-6) at No. 1 Groton Area (7-1), 7 p.m., in Groton

No. 3 Mobridge-Pollock (4-4) at No. 2 Aberdeen Roncalli (5-3), 7 p.m., at Swisher Field, Aberdeen

Region 2:

No. 4 Flandreau (2-6) at No. 1 Sioux Valley (5-3), 7 p.m., in Volga.

No. 3 McCook Central/Montrose (4-4) at No. 2 Tri-Valley (4-4), 7 p.m., in Colton.

Region 3:

No. 4 Parkston (5-3) at No. 1 Winner (8-0), TBD

No. 3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (5-3) at No. 2 Chamberlain (5-3), 7 p.m.

Region 4:

No. 4 Custer (2-6) at No. 1 Bennett County or Red Cloud*,

No. 3 Lead-Deadwood at No. 2 Bennett County or Red Cloud*.

Class 9AA (games on Tuesday)

Region 1:

No. 4 Garretson (3-5) at No. 1 Webster Area (8-0), 7 p.m..

No. 3 Clark/Willow Lake (4-4) at No. 2 Britton-Hecla (7-1).

Region 2:

No. 4 Deuel (5-3) at No. 1 Baltic (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Canistota (7-1) at No. 2 Chester Area (7-1), 7 p.m.

Region 3:

No. 4 Kimball/White Lake (4-4) at No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington (7-1), 6:30 p.m., in Wolsey.

No. 3 Bon Homme (5-3) at No. 2 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (7-1), TBD, in Mount Vernon.

Region 4:

No. 4 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (5-3) at No. 1 Gregory (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Hill City (5-3) at No. 2 Stanley County (6-2), 5 p.m., in Fort Pierre.

Class 9A (games on Tuesday)

Region 1:

No. 4 Eureka/Bowdle (2-6) at No. 1 Potter County (8-0), 7 p.m., in Gettysburg.

No. 3 Castlewood/Estelline (7-1) at No. 2 Warner (8-0), 7 p.m.

Region 2:

No. 4 Irene-Wakonda (2-6) at No. 1 Colman-Egan (7-1), 7 p.m., in Colman.

No. 3 Parker (4-4) at No. 2 Gayville-Volin (6-2), 7 p.m., in Gayville.

Region 3:

No. 4 Platte-Geddes (2-6) at No. 1 Scotland (4-4), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Newell (2-6) at No. 2 Hanson (2-6), 6 p.m., in Alexandria.

Region 4:

No. 4 New Underwood (4-4) at No. 1 Sully Buttes (7-1), 6 p.m., in Onida.

No. 3 Lemmon/McIntosh (5-3) at No. 2 Philip (6-2), 7 p.m., in Philip.

Class 9B (games on Tuesday)

Region 1:

No. 4 Leola/Frederick (4-4) at No. 1 Langford Area (7-1), TBD

No. 3 Faulkton Area (4-4) at No. 2 Hamlin (6-2), TBD

Region 2:

No. 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary (3-5) at No. 1 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (5-3), TBD

No. 3 Alcester-Hudson (3-5) at No. 2 Howard (3-5), 7 p.m.

Region 3:

No. 4 Burke/South Central (3-5) at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (8-0), 7 p.m., in Corsica.

No. 3 De Smet (3-5) at No. 2 Colome (7-1), 7 p.m.

Region 4:

No. 4 Faith (4-5) at No. 1 Harding County (8-0), 7 p.m., at Buffalo.

No. 3 Bison (6-2) at No. 2 Wall (6-2), TBD.

*Some matchups subject to change due to out-of-state games.