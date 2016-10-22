Platte-Geddes takes second place at state dance

Platte-Geddes finished fourth in cheer (225.50), behind Sioux Valley's 236-point effort, which is the Cossacks' 10th straight state title.

For other area teams, Winner placed fourth in the Class A Dance with 220.83 points. Parkston finished sixth in the Class A Cheer with 220.50 points.

The Class AA Cheer and Dance competition is today in Aberdeen. The Mitchell Dance/Hip Hop team will compete at 11:19 a.m. today and the Dance/Kick team competes at 1:24 p.m.

The Kernels' dance/pom-pom team competes at 2:24 p.m. The Mitchell Cheer Stunting/Tumbling squad competes at 3:04 p.m. The event can be watched online at sdpb.org.