Platte-Geddes takes second place at state dance
ABERDEEN—Platte-Geddes claimed second place Class A state competitive dance competition on Friday in Aberdeen.
The Black Panthers won the Class A hip-hop division, which helped them in the overall scoring, finishing second with 231.67 points, behind state champion Dakota Valley with 260.83 points. It's the seventh straight dance title for the Panthers.
Platte-Geddes finished fourth in cheer (225.50), behind Sioux Valley's 236-point effort, which is the Cossacks' 10th straight state title.
For other area teams, Winner placed fourth in the Class A Dance with 220.83 points. Parkston finished sixth in the Class A Cheer with 220.50 points.
The Class AA Cheer and Dance competition is today in Aberdeen. The Mitchell Dance/Hip Hop team will compete at 11:19 a.m. today and the Dance/Kick team competes at 1:24 p.m.
The Kernels' dance/pom-pom team competes at 2:24 p.m. The Mitchell Cheer Stunting/Tumbling squad competes at 3:04 p.m. The event can be watched online at sdpb.org.